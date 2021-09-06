Menu
Dr. Vedii Ayyildiz

December 30, 1926 - September 3, 2021

Vedii Ayyildiz is one of the many U.S. immigrants' success stories in terms of service to fellow Americans and achievement in good will toward humanity. He lived a long and worthy life, came to America with fifty dollars in his pocket and a heart full of hope. In his native country of Turkey, he was among the first generation to be educated under Kemal Ataturk, revered internationally as one of the foremost leaders of democracy in the last century. Vedii's parents were fighters for freedom and his father rose to the office of governor several times.

This education formed Vedii's outlook on justice, generosity, and gender equity. He received a full scholarship to Istanbul Medical School after placing in the exam ninth out of three thousand. After university, he was a medical officer in the Turkish army, where he laid the foundation for a military hospital. Following that, he spent three and a half years paying back his scholarship in central Turkey and served all at the same time as general physician, public health doctor for the whole province, coroner, and malaria control officer. Before migrating to Chicago, he began surgical residency in Istanbul. His surgical training in the U.S. included general, pathology, oncology at Roswell Park Cancer Center, and two chief residencies, the last in Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he set up a free clinic.

He became an American citizen and worked as a surgeon for two years after settling with his wife and child in Roanoke in the early sixties, a place in which he became the first immigrant to establish a solo practice in surgery, and one who integrated Burrell Memorial Hospital with diverse patients. Vedii was definitely of the tradition where doctors treated all patients the same regardless of status or finances. His surgical practice continued in the Roanoke area for thirty-five years, in which time he took call as a trauma surgeon and served as a U.VA Clinical Professor with Carillion.

After his retirement, he did several years of service in SW Virginia, and was for three years an International Liaison for Carilion Systems, bringing medical specialists from and to Roanoke and Istanbul for lectures and training. Through the years, he gave advice and support especially to young Turkish physicians. His motto was that one pays back by helping someone else. Vedii with his wife and their three children traveled to Turkey and many other countries throughout the years.

They were host to diverse and creative people both young and old, relatives and strangers. He loved to entertain. Vedii was not one to brag on his own achievements, but one to be grateful. He was well-loved by those in his profession and his friends and patients—who sent him piles of letters of gratitude when he retired. He never shared them outside of the family, saying, "If I ever did anything good for somebody, let it stand for itself."

Vedii outlived his parents, Burhan Serif and Adalet, who were born Ottomans in the European part of Turkey, and also his siblings, Nejat, Nihal, Vedat, Necla, Sedat, and Oznur, as well as his nephew, Ates Oner; brother-in-law, Jon D, Light and mother-in-law, Laura Gladys Light. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Judy Light Ayyildiz; his three children, Vedii Kent, K. Kamal, Karen Perihan Ayyildiz and son-in-law, Myles Wallace, and grandchildren, Vedat Quinn and Elisabeth Grace Ayyildiz; and brother-in-law, Alfred (Pete) Light and wife, Cathy; sister-in-law, Sandra Light and her daughters, Joni Beth Light and nephew, Matthew Canteberry and Jill and husband, Joey Lynd and daughters, Alli and Abbi; nieces, Golgen and Bilgen Bengu, as well as his former daughter-in-law, Elisabeth Manuel, and his office nurse, Dena Priddy, plus many nieces and nephews both in the U.S. and Turkey. Quite simply, it is impossible to properly list those who were near and dear to Vedii and our family's hearts, but we trust that you know our love and appreciation of you and your families are boundless.

As Vedii wanted, his ashes will be scattered to the winds above the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, from where he was launched, the Ohio River in Huntington, W.Va., where he began his family, and from the Mill Mountain Star overlook in Roanoke, Va., that he called home. The family plans a memorial celebration in the spring 2022 if the pandemic is over. Many thanks to the Carilion Health Care Providers who served Vedii these last years filled with old age bothers, and also to the loyal staff at Roanoke Good Samaritan Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Samaritan Hospice or the charity of your choice.

Sending Prayers and Love to the family. Dr. Ayyildiz was my doctor for several years. He was a very caring, excellent doctor who had a very special bed side manner, which you don´t see much anymore. I have such wonderful memories of his wit and him making all his patients feeling special. Rest In Peace Dr. A
Connie Ferrell
Work
September 17, 2021
I did not know Dr. Ayyildiz, but what an inspiring life - a life well lived and having an impact on those who needed help and, in reading comments above, with those he worked with. Thank you for sharing his story in an exceptionally well written obit.
Jim Bixby
Other
September 15, 2021
Pam and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our good friend Vedii. On a personal basis, my friendship with Vedii formed in 1976 when I recognized the name AYYILDIZ of Turkish derivation on his office door. I barged in as a pharmaceutical representative, introduced myself, practiced my limited Turkish and developed a bond that has remained strong until now. No words can fully express the joy and satisfaction I shared knowing Vedii and his family both in the US and Turkey. Pam and I will only have fond memories of our trips to Turkey and Europe. I for one, the trips with him all over Turkey. Even more so the simple comraderie locally whether at home, the lake or afternoon rides on the parkway and the casual beer. The compassion he had for people he knew and friends was only surpassed by the love for his family and his beloved Turkey. He was unique in so many dimensions of life. I will miss him so much. Pam joins me in sending our most sincere sympathy. With everlasting memory of my good and close friend. Gus Moysakis
Gus and Pam Moysakis
Friend
September 15, 2021
Vedii was a wonderful friend and I will miss him. His stories about courting Judy, establishing a practice in Roanoke, and keeping his ties to Turkey are remarkable and showed the strength of his heart. Well done, Vedii!
Paul Frantz
September 11, 2021
Judy, I am so sorry to see that Dr.A passed. It was such a pleasure meeting you both. I´m glad I had the opportunity to care for him. He was the sweetest, stubborn, and most determined man. He brought a smile to my face every day.
Regina Sparks
Work
September 11, 2021
I had the honor of caring for many of Dr A's patients in my capacity as a registered nurse. I can truly say that he was one of my favorite doctors to have known during my 4 decades of nursing practice. Condolences and prayers are with his family at this time of sorrow.
Ruth Lewis
Work
September 10, 2021
So sorry to get this news. Vedii was a wonderful friend and colleague to me.
Dr Richard Grayson
Friend
September 9, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Dr.Ayyildiz at Burrell Memorial Hospital.He was such a caring and compassionate physician.My sincere condolences to the family.
Constance Brewer-Willis
Work
September 8, 2021
My family and I share our deepest sympathies with the Ayyildiz family in your time of loss and mourning. Vedii was not only my closest friend, but also like a brother to me. I am grateful to have experienced our much of our lives together, from growing up in Turkey, then coming to the United States and establishing ours medical practices and building our families, to leaning on each other for friendship and support until now. We made so many memories together all these years. Vedii was such a good person, and I really miss him already. Dr. Akil Affan
Dr. Akil Affan
September 8, 2021
Had the pleasure to call on Dr Ayyildiz years ago as a young pharmaceutical representative and he always had the time to listen with patience to me and most importantly to share his knowledge. Such a gentleman and scholar that will be remembered and missed by the Roanoke Community. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Ayyildiz family.
Barry Mobley
Work
September 7, 2021
Basiniz sagolsun Allah rahmet eylesin.
Halil Demirci
September 6, 2021
Sure wish we could have him over here in Missouri! Sounds like a wonderful family. Rest in Peace, my friend.
Leighton Reid
September 6, 2021
Judy and Family, please accept our deepest sympathy - Vedii was greatly respected and accomplished. In addition to that we remember him as a good, kind man and a friend. His was a well-lived life providing the love and memories to sustain and comfort all of you.
Andy and Sondra Slemp
Friend
September 6, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Vedii My condolences to all and we will miss seeing him .
Anne Clarke
Friend
September 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Ayyildiz many times in the OR. He was always so nice to work with.
Peggy Owens
Work
September 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I was fortunate to have worked with him for many years, and know what a great person and surgeon he was. May God bless and comfort you at this time. Sincerely and with love and prayers. Linda B. Hall
Linda B. Hall
September 6, 2021
Condolences to Judy and the wonderful family Vedii inspired. He was an amazing man and will be missed.
Vince & Zip Basile
Friend
September 6, 2021
My sincere condolences to his family. He was a compassionate physician who treated his patients like his family. He will surely be missed!
Rita Harrah
Other
September 6, 2021
