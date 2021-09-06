Pam and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our good friend Vedii. On a personal basis, my friendship with Vedii formed in 1976 when I recognized the name AYYILDIZ of Turkish derivation on his office door. I barged in as a pharmaceutical representative, introduced myself, practiced my limited Turkish and developed a bond that has remained strong until now. No words can fully express the joy and satisfaction I shared knowing Vedii and his family both in the US and Turkey. Pam and I will only have fond memories of our trips to Turkey and Europe. I for one, the trips with him all over Turkey. Even more so the simple comraderie locally whether at home, the lake or afternoon rides on the parkway and the casual beer. The compassion he had for people he knew and friends was only surpassed by the love for his family and his beloved Turkey. He was unique in so many dimensions of life. I will miss him so much. Pam joins me in sending our most sincere sympathy. With everlasting memory of my good and close friend. Gus Moysakis

Gus and Pam Moysakis Friend September 15, 2021