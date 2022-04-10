Velma J. Remley Hardy
February 7, 1944 - April 8, 2022
Velma Remley Hardy, 78, formerly of Salem, Va., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Palmyra, Virginia after a lengthy battle with ALS.
Velma was born in Allegheny County, Virginia to Everett Charles Remley and Helen Mae Remley, and attended Allegheny High school. As Velma grew up her first love in life was reading. In her twenties, she met her true love, Richard. They fell in love in a matter of days. After enjoying being married for a few years they began a family, complete with Robin and Rick. As a family they loved spending time together camping and visiting the beach. Being a gentle and loving mother was of the greatest importance to Velma and she certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving her family. Velma retired from the VA Medical Center as a Medical Librarian and owner of Helping Hands Cleaning Service.
Velma is survived by her daughter, Robin Hardy-Small and husband, Peter of Palmyra, Va.; her son, Rick Hardy of Salem, Va. and granddaughter, Kailyn Hardy of Roanoke, Virginia.
She was preceded in passing by her husband, Richard Carlton Hardy; father, Everett Remley; mother, Helen Remley; and sister, Ellen Remley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at John Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem. The family will be present to welcome friends on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roy Kanode officiating. Interment immediately following at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, Clifton Forge.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Hospice of the Piedmont or the ALS Association. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.