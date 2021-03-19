Menu
Venda Gayle Boothe
FUNERAL HOME
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA
Venda Gayle Boothe

Venda Gayle Boothe, 82, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Venda is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bob Boothe; daughter, Vickey Smith; and sister, Audrey Cahill.

She retired from Elizabeth Arden after 28 years. She will be greatly missed.

A funeral will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Lenker officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street, Floyd, VA
Gardner Funeral Home
I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers.
Bill Taylor
March 19, 2021
