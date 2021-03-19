Venda Gayle Boothe
Venda Gayle Boothe, 82, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Venda is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bob Boothe; daughter, Vickey Smith; and sister, Audrey Cahill.
She retired from Elizabeth Arden after 28 years. She will be greatly missed.
A funeral will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Lenker officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
or on Facebook @Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2021.