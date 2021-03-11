Vernice Virginia Drew-Penn
March 24, 1938 - March 8, 2021
Vernice Virginia Drew-Penn, 82, of Roanoke, quietly passed away into eternal rest on Monday, March 8, 2021. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The Celebration of Life Service will be held privately on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 11, 2021.