Vernice Virginia Drew-Penn
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Vernice Virginia Drew-Penn

March 24, 1938 - March 8, 2021

Vernice Virginia Drew-Penn, 82, of Roanoke, quietly passed away into eternal rest on Monday, March 8, 2021. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The Celebration of Life Service will be held privately on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Hamlar-Curtis website
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family, she will be truly missed. May God continue to bless you all
Katherine Monk
Friend
March 22, 2021
Sheila I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
Dawn & Alvin Melvin
Friend
March 16, 2021
Michael and family, you have my condolences, I attended early morning service at Jerusalem Baptist church, oh the fun we had. She will be missed.
Richard Taylor
March 14, 2021
Crystal Pritchett
Family
March 13, 2021
Crystal Pritchett
Family
March 13, 2021
My Great Aunt Vernice will not be forgotten. Her legacy will live forever as she had a huge influence on our family with such a warm smile. She will be missed.
Crystal Pritchett
Family
March 13, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss, Tony and family.
Joan Considine
March 13, 2021
I’m going to truly miss you my beautiful aunt. You always said my name so beautifully. Love you
Tirjuana Brown
Family
March 13, 2021
Years ago, Aunt Vernice visited with me and daddy and even though he was dealing with Dementia, she was so patient with him. We talked for hours about growing up Bedford and I am so grateful for that memory. God's richest blessings to the beautiful family she raised.
Fatima Drew
Family
March 13, 2021
Our Deepest Condolences to the family of Monique Johnson. Our Prayers for strength, peace and comfort are with you today and always. Love always, The Moore Family (Denise, James and Grayson)
Denise Brown Moore
Friend
March 13, 2021
My Condolences to the Family. May all your good memories sustain during this difficult time.
Patricia West
Friend
March 13, 2021
Hugs and Prayers to you all at and during this time and the days to come.
Latonya Fuell-White
Friend
March 12, 2021
Sending deep condolences to Monique and family. May God give you comfort, strength and peace during this time. Praying for you!
Darlene Kasey
Acquaintance
March 12, 2021
We will miss you, not just as our Auntie but as one of mother's (Eunice Penn) very best friends while you both were growing up in Bedford County. Our love and Prayers go out to the entire family.
Pastor Daryl and Dr. Cherie J. Drew
March 12, 2021
Sending our love thoughts and prayers to Sheila and family. We are thankful for the 82 years the Lord gave us to share her beauty, kindness, sweet and gentle spirit. Praying that HIS comfort and peace with give you strength.
Angela Williams & Family
Family
March 12, 2021
Sending my Deepest Condolences To Tony, Sheila and Family. May God give you Peace and Strength during this difficult time.
Teddy T
Friend
March 12, 2021
Sending Our Deepest Condolences And Prayers to Tony and Family. May the Lord comfort, guide and keep you all during this most difficult time.
T Paige & Family
March 12, 2021
Sending prayers of comfort.
Linda Daniel
Friend
March 12, 2021
So sorry to hear about you mother's passing but rest assured she's at peace with God now.
Iris King
Friend
March 12, 2021
praying for comfort during your time of loss
ROBIN/KAYLA/JOSHUA MURPHY
Friend
March 12, 2021
Condolences and prayers to the family from Jeane Kenney and Bev Kenney-Divers.
Bev Kenney-Divers
Friend
March 12, 2021
HEARTFELT PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY .
JIM AND BARBARA WADE
Friend
March 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Vernice was a lovely lady.





JoAnne Poindexter
March 11, 2021
Hard to believe the Grand Dame of Thalheimers, Hecht's & Macys all is gone. Godspeed Ms. Penn.
Robert Adair
Coworker
March 11, 2021
Sending prayers to you and your family
Robin Murphy
March 11, 2021
