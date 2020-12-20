Vernon "Bugg" Elwood SweeneyMarch 31, 1934 - December 16, 2020Vernon 'Bugg' Elwood Sweeney, 86, of Christiansburg, went to his Heavenly Home with Jesus on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.He was born in Montgomery County on March 31, 1934, to the late John W. And Catherine Underwood Sweeney. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Edward and Junior Sweeney; sisters, Lossie Barton, Della Hollins, and Myrtle Smith.Left behind to cherish their memories with Bugg are his wife of 50 years, Shirley Duncan Sweeney; son, Danny Elwood Sweeney and wife, Linda; daughters, Joy Sweeney Perfater and Debra Kathrine Sweeney; two step-sons, Keith Wayne Harless and wife, Ella Diane of Rocky Mount, and Kevin Scott Harless and wife, Sherrie Lynn of Roanoke; grandsons, Chris Harless (Emily), Brandon Harless (Logan), Danny 'Bear' Sweeney (Melissa); granddaughters, Jessica Dawn Perfater, Jordan Marie Perfater, Jasmine Faith Perfater, Teresa Sweeney (Jimmy Elkins), Tessa Holloway; many great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Bugg was retired from VDOT in Christiansburg, where he worked for 43 years. He loved life and his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a big fan of NASCAR racing and enjoyed going to auctions. He will forever be missed by all of his loved ones. Papaw, we love you and miss you – you will never be forgotten!Visitation will be Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Ben Whittaker officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bugg's memory to the Christiansburg Rescue Squad.