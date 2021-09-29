Vesta Allephir Tuck
September 24, 2021
Vesta Allephir Tuck, 72, of Rocky Mount, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Vesta was preceded in death by her husband, Buddie Tuck. Surviving is her son, Billy Tuck; brothers, Jerry Arnold, James, Arnold and Melvin Arnold.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park 5070 Cove Road Roanoke, VA 24107 with Pastor Robert Meredith officiating.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2021.