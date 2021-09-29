Menu
Vesta Allephir Tuck
Vesta Allephir Tuck

September 24, 2021

Vesta Allephir Tuck, 72, of Rocky Mount, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Vesta was preceded in death by her husband, Buddie Tuck. Surviving is her son, Billy Tuck; brothers, Jerry Arnold, James, Arnold and Melvin Arnold.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park 5070 Cove Road Roanoke, VA 24107 with Pastor Robert Meredith officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
Sep
30
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Cedar Lawn Memorial Park
5070 Cove Road, Roanoke, VA
