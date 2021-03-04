Menu
Vestine Juanita "Totsie" Chewning
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Vestine Juanita "Totsie" Chewning

January 18, 1926 - March 2, 2021

Vestine Juanita "Totsie" Chewning, 95, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

She was born on January 18, 1926, to the late Percy and Asley Burch. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Abner A. Chewning Jr. in 2011.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Williams (Wayne), Janet Shell (Woody), and David Chewning (Cheryle); eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was a charter member of Vinton Church of the Brethren where she also was the choir director and a Sunday School teacher. She also volunteered at Community Hospital.

The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice care for their love and compassion.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Vinton Church of the Brethren or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Vinton, VA
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Vestine was such a blessing to my mother Mary Davenport.
Walt Davenport
March 6, 2021
David and Cheryl, and family I am so sorry for your loss.
Surraine B Rucker
March 6, 2021
JOHN AND NANCY ALLEN
March 4, 2021
I lived next door to Chewnings Grocery, she was a beautiful lady and always so nice to us. So sorry for your loss.
Brenda Truman Campbell
March 4, 2021
