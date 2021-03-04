Vestine Juanita "Totsie" Chewning
January 18, 1926 - March 2, 2021
Vestine Juanita "Totsie" Chewning, 95, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
She was born on January 18, 1926, to the late Percy and Asley Burch. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Abner A. Chewning Jr. in 2011.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Williams (Wayne), Janet Shell (Woody), and David Chewning (Cheryle); eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was a charter member of Vinton Church of the Brethren where she also was the choir director and a Sunday School teacher. She also volunteered at Community Hospital.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice care for their love and compassion.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Vinton Church of the Brethren or to your favorite charity
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.