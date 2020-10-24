Whitt
Veta Bowling
July 26, 1928
October 21, 2020
Veta Bowling Whitt, 92, of Salem, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Throughout Veta's life she was known for being a loving, and caring mother, who worked hard alongside her husband owning and operating Whitt Carpet & Tile Service, Inc. Veta was also nominated as a Small Business Owner of the Year before retirement. When she was not working you would often find her passing time quilting. No matter what was going on in her life she always remained a dedicated and devoted Christian woman in times of loss, pain, joy, and gladness. She was a member as well as a deacon of Fort Lewis Baptist Church. A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved her family wholeheartedly, and unconditionally. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oswell Cooper Bowling and Ocie Poff Bowling; her husband, Charles Whitt, as well as four brothers, and one infant son.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Evon Cassell (Alan), Charles Whitt Jr. (Debbie), Keith Whitt (Joy), and Kevin Whitt (Debbie); siblings, Ordie Thurlo, Nancee Lee, Melvin Bowling, George Bowling, and Lewis Bowling; also left to cherish her memory are nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild;
In accordance with Veta's wishes, no public services will be held. She will be laid to rest following a private family graveside on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park, in Salem, Virginia.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her personal caregivers with Home In Stead Senior Care, as well as Good Samaritan Hospice for all of the continuous and compassionate care they provided Veta.
In lieu of flowers please make charitable contributions in her name to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745, with proceeds going to the Day Dorm. Online Condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
