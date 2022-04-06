Vicki Duncan Mendenhall



August 3, 1954 - April 3, 2022



Vicki Duncan Mendenhall, 67, of Wirtz, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was preceded by her father, Morris Duncan.



Surviving are her mother, Greta Duncan; sisters, Karen Hurst and Bonnie Simmons (Billy); nephews, Josh and Chad Simmons, Mathew Hurst; a great nephew, and great neices.



A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the graveside service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 6, 2022.