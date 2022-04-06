Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vicki Duncan Mendenhall
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 7 2022
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
Send Flowers
Vicki Duncan Mendenhall

August 3, 1954 - April 3, 2022

Vicki Duncan Mendenhall, 67, of Wirtz, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was preceded by her father, Morris Duncan.

Surviving are her mother, Greta Duncan; sisters, Karen Hurst and Bonnie Simmons (Billy); nephews, Josh and Chad Simmons, Mathew Hurst; a great nephew, and great neices.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the graveside service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.

Simpson Funeral Home
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Service
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
1307 Summit Avenue, Southwest Roanoke, VA
Apr
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
1307 Summit Avenue, Southwest Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.