Vicky Sue Ellison LeClaire
August 28, 1951 - December 10, 2021
Vicky Sue (Ellison) LeClaire, 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Roanoke, Virginia, on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Originally from Anniston, Ala., Vicky spent most of her career helping her husband, Fred, run a series of restaurants before shifting to work in medical administration; however, her primary concern was taking care of her daughter Susan's special needs. After retiring from Carilion Clinic, Vicky spent her days showering love on her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, Fred; her sister, Judy; and her parents, Jack and Helen. She is survived by her daughter, Susan; her son, Gary; two grandchildren, Matilda and Frederick; and her brother, Billy.
The family will receive friends and family from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Vicky's honor to a charitable organization close to her heart, the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2021.