Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vicky Sue Ellison LeClaire
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Vicky Sue Ellison LeClaire

August 28, 1951 - December 10, 2021

Vicky Sue (Ellison) LeClaire, 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Roanoke, Virginia, on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Originally from Anniston, Ala., Vicky spent most of her career helping her husband, Fred, run a series of restaurants before shifting to work in medical administration; however, her primary concern was taking care of her daughter Susan's special needs. After retiring from Carilion Clinic, Vicky spent her days showering love on her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, Fred; her sister, Judy; and her parents, Jack and Helen. She is survived by her daughter, Susan; her son, Gary; two grandchildren, Matilda and Frederick; and her brother, Billy.

The family will receive friends and family from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Vicky's honor to a charitable organization close to her heart, the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.