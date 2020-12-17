Menu
Vid Wass De Czege
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Boles Funeral Home - Southern Pines
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC
Vid Wass de Czege

May 28, 1936 - December 10, 2020

Vid Wass de Czege, 84, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home in Pinehurst, N.C. He was born on May 28, 1936 in Kolozsvár, Hungary to the late Count Albert and Countess Eva Wass de Czege. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Wass; and one brother, Csaba Wass de Czege.

Vid is survived by four children, Allen Wass, Cynthia Richards, Christine Graybill and Debra Brauch; 11 grandchildren, Lynette Sanborn, Adrienne Wass Schwartz, Andrew Graybill, Ashley Richards, William Richards, Lewis Graybill, Ryan Brauch, Sara Brauch, Alexis Graybill, Maria Wass and Julia Wass; also survived by three great-grandchildren, Liam Sanborn, Ilona Sanborn and Jordyn Brauch.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Boles Funeral Home - Southern Pines
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry about your loss. I worked with him, at Acme Business Machines in Roanoke, Va. Enjoyed knowing him.
Dewey Siler
December 17, 2020
we have good times with both of ruby/vid .istil miss them. love to all.
betty king
December 17, 2020
