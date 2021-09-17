Viola "Vi" Mills Bowling
November 16, 1936 - September 15, 2021
Viola "Vi" Mills Bowling, 84, of Boones Mill, Virginia, was born on November 16, 1936, and passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Friendship Health & Rehab Center South in Roanoke, Virginia.
Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Leon Bowling, and her parents, Arthur Paul Mills and Renzie Guthrie Mills.
Vi was a caring, loving person with a huge heart and never met a stranger. She was friendly, funny and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her people skills were instrumental as she worked many years at the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) before retiring from there. Vi was a lifetime member of Cedar Bluff Church of the Brethren. Vi loved the Lord and through her faith, she was able to deal with many years of pain and suffering always with strength and courage.
Vi will be missed and remembered by her daughter, Mitzi Steele and son-in-law, Timothy Steele, and her son, Ray Paul Bowling. She loved and cherished her grandsons, Dayton Steele and his fiancée, Christina Vasiloff, and Garrett Steele and his girlfriend, Lauren Bruno. The grandkids refer to their grandmother as "Granny." Many of her grandchildren's friends who were not members of the family also called her "Granny." Vi will also be missed by numerous loving cousins and friends.
The family would like to take this time to acknowledge the love and care which Viola received from the staff and caregivers at Friendship Health & Rehab Center South. In the past weeks, also, the Carilion Hospice was instrumental for her care.
On Friday, September 17, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m., family and friends will have an opportunity to visit and pay their respects for her at Oakey's South Chapel with mask required. On Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 p.m., family and friends will have the opportunity to attend the graveside service officiated by Pastor Todd Reed at Franklin Memorial Park, 21440 Virgil H Goode Hwy, Rocky Mount, VA to honor her beautiful life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a memorial donation to Cedar Bluff Church of the Brethren, 5516 Wades Gap Road, Boones Mill, VA 24065. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.