Viola Nester Campbell
December 9, 1933 - September 17, 2021
Viola Nester Campbell, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021, where there is forever peace and rest as she joins her late husband of 62 years, her high school sweetheart, John F. Campbell Jr.
She was born on December 9, 1933, in Monroe County, West Virginia, the youngest of 12 children, all of whom are deceased, of the late Rev. Montague O. and Virginia Huffman Nester.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, John Floyd Campbell; daughter, Marilyn Harden and her husband, Mike Arthur; granddaughters, Christie Dooley and her husband, Chris, and Taylor Campbell Harden; grandson, Michael Wayne Arthur; great-granddaughter, Hailey Elizabeth Lowder; great-grandson, Connor Mason Dooley; and several nieces and nephews.
Viola graduated from White Sulphur Springs High School in 1952. John and Viola moved to Roanoke in January of 1955 to attend National Business College. She did secretarial work prior to embarking on a career in real estate 42 years ago. She worked as a real estate sales agent for five years prior to her and John opening Campbell Realty, Inc. in the spring of 1984. She enjoyed assisting buyers and sellers with their real estate needs and made many friends over the years.
Viola found great pleasure in feeding and watching the birds and growing and caring for her flowers. Viola has been a member of the Hollins Road Baptist Church for over 47 years. In 1972, the Virginia Congress of Parents and Teachers awarded Viola an Honorary Life Membership in recognition of noteworthy loyalty and high achievement in promoting the welfare of children and youth. In 2007 - 2008, The Roanoke Civitan Club named her "Civitan of the Year" for her valuable contributions and devoted services.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Mark Washington officiating. Entombment will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
