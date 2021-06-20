Violet Longmire Duke



August 23, 1950 - June 4, 2021



Violet Longmire Duke, age 70, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born in Richmond, Virginia, on August 23, 1950, to Ira J. Longmire and Katherine Longmire Bomar. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Bailey Duke; her sister, Peggy Herrin; and her brother, Richard Longmire.



She is survived by her two adoring daughters, Debra Flanary (Brad), and Belinda Jones (VanDyke); the grandchildren that were the loves of her life, Madalyn Flanary, Rosemarie Ramirez, Corinne Flanary, Wally Jones and George Jones; her great-granddaughter, Baileigh Isenhour, who brought her incredible joy; her loved sister, Nancy O'Conner (Thomas); and many nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed special relationships.



Violet's outgoing spirit meant she never met a stranger. For the past 30 years, she loved nothing more than cheering on her grandchildren in every stage of their lives, from graduations and other celebrations to countless hours spent on baseball fields cheering on her grandsons. She lived for her family and her family relished every moment. She will be missed by many.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, VA 24066.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Richmond Little League, P.O. Box 18331, Richmond, VA 23226.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.