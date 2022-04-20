Virgie Tilson StoneApril 16, 2022Mrs. Virgie T. Stone, 98, of Christiansburg, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family. The daughter of William and Minnie Tilson, Virgie was born in the Community of Stony Battery in Smyth County, Virginia.She graduated from high school as valedictorian of her class and immediately began teaching in a one room school in her community. No degree was required at that time but when Virginia made it a requirement she attended Radford University eight summers until she earned her degree. She taught at Sugar Grove School until they moved to Blacksburg in 1968. She began teaching first grade at Gilbert Linkous Elementary School until her retirement in 1984. Virgie was deeply committed to family, church and community. She and her husband sang twice a month at English Meadow Retirement Home for 19 years. She was a devoted member of Christiansburg Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the Choir. She was a person of faith and lived her life serving others. Her kind and humble spirit encouraged her family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles. She was committed to making sure that all knew of her support for them to achieve their highest potential through faith and education. Her grandchildren were the pride of her life.She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles Edward Stone, to whom she was married 62 years; and one grandson, Michael Thomas Stone. She is survived by one son, David and his wife, Kathy; three granddaughters, Clara Stone-Henry and her husband, Dave Henry, Abbey Stone and her husband, Jordan Stone, and Rebecca Hall and her husband, Michael Hall; and two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Anderson Henry. She is also survived by numerous devoted nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Christiansburg Baptist Church, Roanoke Street, in Christiansburg. A Funeral Service will be held following the visitation at 3 p.m. at the same location, with the Rev. Sean Couch officiating. At the family's request, face masks will be required for the visitation and service. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Christiansburg Baptist Church, 2895 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, VA 24073 in her name.