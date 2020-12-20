VIRGIL ALTHOUGH SHORT IN STATURE WAS A GIANT IN HIS BELIEF, HIS ATTITUDE, HIS LOVE FOR MANKIND , HIS DETERMINATION , HIS LOVE FOR OUR SAVIOR AND HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS HERE ON EARTH. VISITING VIRGIL WAS LIKENED TO A COLD DRINK OF WATER ON A HOT DAY. ONCE YOU LEFT AFTER A VISIT YOU WERE REFRESHED AND SO MUCH BETTER OFF THAN WHEN YOU ARRIVED FOR THE VISIT. I WILL FOREVER REMEMBER VIRGIL AND HIS LOVE AND KIND WORDS. REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND !

WAYNE COOK December 20, 2020