Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virgil Ezra Jamison
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Virgil Ezra Jamison

December 17, 2020

Virgil Ezra Jamison, 97, of Roanoke, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family Thursday, December 17, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Montgomery) Jamison; a daughter, Anna Marie Talbert; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; five great-great grandchildren; three young siblings; brother, Willie H. Jamison; sisters, Nettie Bowman, Effie Bowser and Phebe Bowman.

Surviving are his children: Joyce (Lloyd) Bowman, Mildred (Howard) Bowman, Dwayne (Nannie), Merle (Louise), Norma Jean, Loretta (Roland) Hess; son-in-law, John Talbert; twenty-one grandchildren; seventy-nine great-grandchildren; thirty-eight great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lois Denlinger.

Due to Covid, the funeral service (by invitation only) will be conducted at Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church at 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Burial will be in the Brubaker Cemetery. The family wishes to express appreciation to Kindred Hospice. We request flowers be omitted.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
VIRGIL ALTHOUGH SHORT IN STATURE WAS A GIANT IN HIS BELIEF, HIS ATTITUDE, HIS LOVE FOR MANKIND , HIS DETERMINATION , HIS LOVE FOR OUR SAVIOR AND HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS HERE ON EARTH. VISITING VIRGIL WAS LIKENED TO A COLD DRINK OF WATER ON A HOT DAY. ONCE YOU LEFT AFTER A VISIT YOU WERE REFRESHED AND SO MUCH BETTER OFF THAN WHEN YOU ARRIVED FOR THE VISIT. I WILL FOREVER REMEMBER VIRGIL AND HIS LOVE AND KIND WORDS. REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND !
WAYNE COOK
December 20, 2020
Heart felt Condolences to the Jamison FAMILY mearl and dwayne having known the family practically all my life .mr Virgil was a caring hardworking. CARING man who was peaceful. kind THOUGHTFUL. Man. Who remember FAMILIES from yesterday. Rest in. PARADISE.he will be missed.
James wade
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results