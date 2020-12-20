Virgil Ezra Jamison
December 17, 2020
Virgil Ezra Jamison, 97, of Roanoke, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family Thursday, December 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Montgomery) Jamison; a daughter, Anna Marie Talbert; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; five great-great grandchildren; three young siblings; brother, Willie H. Jamison; sisters, Nettie Bowman, Effie Bowser and Phebe Bowman.
Surviving are his children: Joyce (Lloyd) Bowman, Mildred (Howard) Bowman, Dwayne (Nannie), Merle (Louise), Norma Jean, Loretta (Roland) Hess; son-in-law, John Talbert; twenty-one grandchildren; seventy-nine great-grandchildren; thirty-eight great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lois Denlinger.
Due to Covid, the funeral service (by invitation only) will be conducted at Peters Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church at 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Burial will be in the Brubaker Cemetery. The family wishes to express appreciation to Kindred Hospice. We request flowers be omitted.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.