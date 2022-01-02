Virginia G. Adams



January 23, 1944 - December 28, 2021



Virginia G. Adams, 77, of Hardy, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ whom she loved with all her heart on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by a son, Tracy Underwood; granddaughter, Kayla Adams; and grandson, Justin Davis. She was also preceded in death by her son and devoted caregiver, Frankie Darrell Underwood on December 1, 2021. He was also an unfortunate victim of the Covid virius.



Surviving are her husband, Gerald W. Adams; daughters, Rebecca "Janie" Davis (Vincent) and Kathy McClung (Ricky); sons, Gerald Adams Jr. (Betty) and Randy Adams (Katherine); sister, Rosa Lee Hicks (Billy Ray); and brother, Jessie Meadows.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Botetourt Food Pantry, P.O. Box 277, Fincastle, VA 24090.



Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the Chapel Mausoleum at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation.



Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory



5160 Peters Creek Rd



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.