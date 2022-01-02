Virginia G. Adams, 77, of Hardy, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ whom she loved with all her heart on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by a son, Tracy Underwood; granddaughter, Kayla Adams; and grandson, Justin Davis. She was also preceded in death by her son and devoted caregiver, Frankie Darrell Underwood on December 1, 2021. He was also an unfortunate victim of the Covid virius.
Surviving are her husband, Gerald W. Adams; daughters, Rebecca "Janie" Davis (Vincent) and Kathy McClung (Ricky); sons, Gerald Adams Jr. (Betty) and Randy Adams (Katherine); sister, Rosa Lee Hicks (Billy Ray); and brother, Jessie Meadows.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Botetourt Food Pantry, P.O. Box 277, Fincastle, VA 24090.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the Chapel Mausoleum at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 366-0707.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Leonard,Gail &Christina Flowers
December 31, 2021
I will forever miss my neighbor and my friend. We enjoyed planning yard sales together and laughing about silly things.
Diane
Friend
December 31, 2021
Virginia, while we didn't know each other very long, I knew you long enough to bear witness to your loving and giving heart. You are seriously one of the sweetest people ever!
Much love to your family and friends left behind; may good memories give them comfort in this time of sorrow.
Jeannie Kieselburg
December 31, 2021
What a dynomite lady. Worked with her at Barn by the Bay flea Market last year. So upbeat, so positive. A wheeler dealer. She will be missed. Blessings!