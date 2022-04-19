Virginia Sue Huffman Bishop "Ginny"



November 14, 1958 - April 7, 2022



Virginia "Ginny" Sue Huffman Bishop was a loving mother, devoted wife, and proud grandmother. Ginny died on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at age 63, while surrounded by her closest family.



Ginny is survived by her husband, Bruce Bishop; two daughters, Erin and Carrie; older sister, Mitzi; special brother-in-law, JC, and three grandchildren. Ginny was a devoted wife, a loving mother and sister, a proud grandmother, and a loyal friend. Ginny was a strength and light that live on through her surviving family members, who treasure the time spent with her.



Ginny suffered from health ailments for over 10 years and passed away on April 7, 2022, surrounded by her closest family. Ginny was cremated and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her sister's home.



Simpson Funeral Home



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 19, 2022.