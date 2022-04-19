Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Sue Huffman "Ginny" Bishop
Virginia Sue Huffman Bishop "Ginny"

November 14, 1958 - April 7, 2022

Virginia "Ginny" Sue Huffman Bishop was a loving mother, devoted wife, and proud grandmother. Ginny died on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at age 63, while surrounded by her closest family.

Ginny is survived by her husband, Bruce Bishop; two daughters, Erin and Carrie; older sister, Mitzi; special brother-in-law, JC, and three grandchildren. Ginny was a devoted wife, a loving mother and sister, a proud grandmother, and a loyal friend. Ginny was a strength and light that live on through her surviving family members, who treasure the time spent with her.

Ginny suffered from health ailments for over 10 years and passed away on April 7, 2022, surrounded by her closest family. Ginny was cremated and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her sister's home.

Simpson Funeral Home
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.