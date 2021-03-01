Virginia Louise Blaney
January 17, 1950 - February 23, 2021
Virginia Louise Blaney, 71, of Roanoke went to be with Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home. She was born on January 17, 1950, in Hollins, Va. to the late Monroe and Rosalie Hunt Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ella Mae Waid, Susanna Hunt, Hazeltine Johnson and brother Monroe R. Johnson Sr.
Louise attended Roanoke County Schools. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the First Baptist Church Hollins. She was married to Edward Board on August 11, 1973 until his death August 11, 1982. She met John Calvin Blaney while working at G.E. they married on May 24, 1984. Louise was a dedicated worker at General Electric and retired after 42 years.
Louise leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 36 years John Calvin Blaney, stepchildren, Dorothy Logenia Blaney, John Anthony Blaney, Jon Lamount (Trina) Blaney; sisters, Lois Keeling, Celeste Fallen; brothers, James A. Johnson Sr. and William S. (Sibyl) Johnson. Sister-in-law, Maxine (Charles)Collins; brothers-in-law, Gerald (Mary) Blaney, Oliver (Wanda) Blaney, Winfred Blaney and Arthur Lee Blaney; grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, with live streaming available on the Hamlar-Curtis website by clicking, "View Live Streaming Here." A public viewing was held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory from 1 until 5 p.m. To send condolences please visit Hamlar-Curtis.com
