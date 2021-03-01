Menu
Virginia Louise Blaney
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Virginia Louise Blaney

January 17, 1950 - February 23, 2021

Virginia Louise Blaney, 71, of Roanoke went to be with Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home. She was born on January 17, 1950, in Hollins, Va. to the late Monroe and Rosalie Hunt Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ella Mae Waid, Susanna Hunt, Hazeltine Johnson and brother Monroe R. Johnson Sr.

Louise attended Roanoke County Schools. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the First Baptist Church Hollins. She was married to Edward Board on August 11, 1973 until his death August 11, 1982. She met John Calvin Blaney while working at G.E. they married on May 24, 1984. Louise was a dedicated worker at General Electric and retired after 42 years.

Louise leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 36 years John Calvin Blaney, stepchildren, Dorothy Logenia Blaney, John Anthony Blaney, Jon Lamount (Trina) Blaney; sisters, Lois Keeling, Celeste Fallen; brothers, James A. Johnson Sr. and William S. (Sibyl) Johnson. Sister-in-law, Maxine (Charles)Collins; brothers-in-law, Gerald (Mary) Blaney, Oliver (Wanda) Blaney, Winfred Blaney and Arthur Lee Blaney; grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, with live streaming available on the Hamlar-Curtis website by clicking, "View Live Streaming Here." A public viewing was held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory from 1 until 5 p.m. To send condolences please visit Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory

1002 Moorman Ave. NW Roanoke, VA 24016

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory
1002 Moorman Road, Roanoke, VA
12 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. You will have rough days, but God will see you through.
Zenobia Bailey
Friend
March 3, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. We worked with her at GE, she was a very sweet lady. Etta and Esta Wolfe
Esta Wolfe
Coworker
March 2, 2021
May our heavenly Father comfort the family in this their time of sorrow. May He hold you in His loving arms, may He be with you and keep you and bring an everlasting peace knowing she is with our Father.
Dathea Bowles
March 1, 2021
My name is Amy Perdue and I was Virginia's dental hygienist for many years. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. I always enjoyed seeing her. She was one of my favorite long time patients. I pray that God will give you all many moments of sheer joy as you share memories of her. God bless. ❤
Amy Perdue
Friend
March 1, 2021
Our hearts and thoughts are with you at this time of loss. Please know that you are not alone in remembering a truly wonderful person that meant so much to so many.
Becky & Abie Pullins
Friend
March 1, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family on the lost of Louise,may the Lord continue to bless and comfort you in the days ahead.
Frances Crawley
Coworker
February 28, 2021
To the family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.❤
Calvin and Benita Williams and Sons
Acquaintance
February 28, 2021
My condolences to you & the family, praying that God will bless you with peace, comfort & strength.
Harrilene Simmons Shackelford
Classmate
February 27, 2021
To the Blaney and Johnson Family you have my deepest sympathy as you go through your time of grief. God bless you all.
Olivia Smith
Friend
February 27, 2021
With our deepest sympathy in the loss of your Loved one. May you find comfort in the enduring beauty of God’s word, and in the warmth of happy memories. With the passing of time, may the spirit of acceptance and inner peace be with you.
G.W. Carver Reunion Association
February 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sylvia Journiette
February 27, 2021
Prayers of comfort to the family of "E" as known to me while growing up in the Hollins community. May she rest in heavenly peace.
Ruth Lewis
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results