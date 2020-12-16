Virginia Opal Craig
June 25, 1935 - December 13, 2020
Virginia Opal Craig of Botetourt County, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert (Bob) Craig who passed in 2017; also, her parents, Leffey and Minnie Creasy; a brother, Charles Creasy; and a sister, Connie Lunsford.
In life Opal and Bob were inseparable. It is a comfort to know they are together again. Family was the most important thing to Opal. She is survived by their son, Randy Craig and wife, Becky; their granddaughter, Lyndsi and Brandon Brzuchalski; and two great-granddaughters, Kaylie and Parker. She is also survived by a brother, Horace Creasy; many nieces and nephews; and extended family.
Opal gave 30 years of service to Double Envelope retiring in 1997. Although she worked full-time, she still fulfilled the duties of the home including often preparing three meals a day for her family. Countless hours were spent canning vegetables from the garden in which Bob toiled when not working.
Opal and Bob were members of Villa Heights Baptist Church where she attended even as a child. A special thank you to Pastor Jake Huffman for being a good friend and for the many hours he spent visiting with Opal. She cherished the time you spent nurturing her soul.
Thanks to special friends at Friendship Health and Rehab North, Tasha, Veneé and Lisa, as well as all the staff on 2 South. You contributed to her happiness. Thanks to Dr. Nottingham, Opal's long-time physician and his staff. Thank you is also due to the doctors and staff, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
As a wife, mother, mother-in-law, Memaw and G-Maw Opal was at her best. The best friend, the best listener, and the best cook. She didn't have to try; she was just the BEST.
A celebration of Opal's life will be planned in the spring of 2021.
Please make any contributions you would like to make on Opal's behalf to the Roanoke Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She loved them everyone. https://rvspca.org/donate/
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2020.