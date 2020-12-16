Menu
Virginia Opal Craig
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Virginia Opal Craig

June 25, 1935 - December 13, 2020

Virginia Opal Craig of Botetourt County, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert (Bob) Craig who passed in 2017; also, her parents, Leffey and Minnie Creasy; a brother, Charles Creasy; and a sister, Connie Lunsford.

In life Opal and Bob were inseparable. It is a comfort to know they are together again. Family was the most important thing to Opal. She is survived by their son, Randy Craig and wife, Becky; their granddaughter, Lyndsi and Brandon Brzuchalski; and two great-granddaughters, Kaylie and Parker. She is also survived by a brother, Horace Creasy; many nieces and nephews; and extended family.

Opal gave 30 years of service to Double Envelope retiring in 1997. Although she worked full-time, she still fulfilled the duties of the home including often preparing three meals a day for her family. Countless hours were spent canning vegetables from the garden in which Bob toiled when not working.

Opal and Bob were members of Villa Heights Baptist Church where she attended even as a child. A special thank you to Pastor Jake Huffman for being a good friend and for the many hours he spent visiting with Opal. She cherished the time you spent nurturing her soul.

Thanks to special friends at Friendship Health and Rehab North, Tasha, Veneé and Lisa, as well as all the staff on 2 South. You contributed to her happiness. Thanks to Dr. Nottingham, Opal's long-time physician and his staff. Thank you is also due to the doctors and staff, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

As a wife, mother, mother-in-law, Memaw and G-Maw Opal was at her best. The best friend, the best listener, and the best cook. She didn't have to try; she was just the BEST.

A celebration of Opal's life will be planned in the spring of 2021.

Please make any contributions you would like to make on Opal's behalf to the Roanoke Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She loved them everyone. https://rvspca.org/donate/. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. So glad I got the chance to know Mrs. Craig. I will miss my talks with her.
Bridget
December 18, 2020
It was such a pleasure to know and care for Mrs. Craig! She was so sweet! May she RIP! My condolences to the family!
Kim Motley
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results