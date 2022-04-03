Virginia Lee Johnston Francis
February 1935 - March 30, 2022
Virginia Lee Johnston Francis passed away on March 30, 2022, at the age of 87. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke Virginia, attended Longwood College and MCV. She worked as a Medical Technologist for many years in Roanoke, St Albans, W.Va., and Charlotte, N.C. In 1974, the family moved back to Virginia and built a house on family land in Ironto. She chose to stay at home when her children were in their early teens and spent many hours on the road, driving to and from the various sporting events her children were involved with. Once her children grew up and moved out, she raised and showed champion cocker spaniels and English setters. She had a special love for animals and shared her lap for the last 15 years with her beloved Fraidy cat and loved to save apples for her horse, Ray.
She was predeceased by her parents, Luther P. and Thelma B. Johnston, and her sister, Betty Dennis. She is survived by her husband, Harry L Francis; they would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in May.
She is also survived by her three children, Lewis Francis, Karen Hicks (Tim), and Sara King (Bob). She had four grandchildren, Chris Trump (Jenna), Rikki Heard (Austin), Harry B Francis, and Ellen Francis and three great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Sarver, and Jackson.
The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Salem Terrace at Harrogate. They treated and loved her as family. We would also like to acknowledge the care given by Good Samaritan Hospice.
Should you wish to honor her memory with a donation, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or the Saint Francis Service Dogs Organization.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be expressed to the Francis family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.