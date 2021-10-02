Menu
Virginia "Diane" Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Virginia "Diane" Edwards Harris

September 30, 2021

Virginia "Diane" Edwards Harris, 79, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Diane was in the first graduating class of Lord Botetourt High School, Class of 1960, attended nursing school from 1961-62 and obtained her LPN License, a lifelong member of Glade Creek Lutheran Church where she was active on multiple committees, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tommy Harris; son, Tim and wife, Kathy; granddaughter, Lauren; grandson, Scott and wife, Grace; brother, Robert and wife, Martha; nephew, Kevin and wife, Garylyn; and great-niece, Rachel; niece, Angie; and special friend, Joyce.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. John McCandlish officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Oct
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
So sorry to hear of Diane's passing. We know you all have so many wonderful memories of your time with her and hope that brings you comfort. You're in our thoughts and prayers.
Donna & Cottie McClure
October 4, 2021
