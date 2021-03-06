We are very sorry to learn of Virginia leaving her earthly home, but we know there is a great welcome for her in her heavenly home. Virginia always had a kind word and smile for all people and animals. She brightened the neighborhood with the beautiful phlox she planted near her house. She and her dog, Moses, were always a great pair. She will be greatly missed. Love, the Heaths of the Henry Farms

Susan and Bob Heath and family March 7, 2021