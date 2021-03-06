Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Bishop "Jenny" Henry
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Virginia "Jenny" Bishop Henry

February 24, 1929 - March 3, 2021

Virginia "Jenny" Bishop Henry of Roanoke, Virginia, left this world to forever be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was born on February 24, 1929 in Salem, Va.

Jenny was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Obie and Beulah Flinchum Bishop; brother, Joey Bishop; sisters and brothers-in-law, Millie Jarels, Margie (Eugene) Jarels, Elsie (Walter) Barnett, Ola (Dale) Metz, Nancy (Charles) Ramsey, and special friends, Herb and Edna Cloeter of Roanoke.

She leaves her beloved husband of 72 years, Walter L. Henry; beloved sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Becky) Henry of Chesterfield, Va., and Garland (Joann) Henry of Cleveland, Tenn.; precious grandchildren, Megan (Dr. Jaime Noonan) and their children, Jamison, Carson, and Sullivan, of Fort Mill, S.C., Adam (Lindsay) Henry and their children, Hadley and Beckett, of Orlando, Fla., Erin (Joseph) Cornett and their sons, Henry and Nash, of Fort Mill, S.C.; and many nephews and nieces. She loved them all.

Jenny had childcare in her home for many years. She loved and cared for them like her own grandchildren and loved taking care of babies and having children around. She enjoyed working in her flowers, getting all the family together for fellowship and last but not least, she loved her furry friend and sweetheart, "Moses," her beloved Golden Retriever who predeceased her on September 20, 2011.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Henry Family Cemetery at the corner of Corntassel Lane and Moncap Trail with Pastor Todd Reed officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Henry Family Cemetery
corner of Corntassel Lane and Moncap Trail, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My deepest sympathies. Jenny always was so wonderful and made me feel so welcome whenever I visited Mike. May your loving memories of her be of comfort to you especially at this time.
TD (Dick) Toler
March 8, 2021
We are very sorry to learn of Virginia leaving her earthly home, but we know there is a great welcome for her in her heavenly home. Virginia always had a kind word and smile for all people and animals. She brightened the neighborhood with the beautiful phlox she planted near her house. She and her dog, Moses, were always a great pair. She will be greatly missed. Love, the Heaths of the Henry Farms
Susan and Bob Heath and family
March 7, 2021
To the family of Jenny I know the sadness you are feeling and my prayers go out to you.Jenny was a super cousin.
Don Collins
March 7, 2021
John 14:27 Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful.
Simpson Construction Co. Inc.,
March 6, 2021
Jenny was truly a wonderful lady. She was such an inspiration to me at a younger age. She was so caring for everyone and always had time to listen and talk. She is one of my many blessings that I have such fond memories of and will always remember her in love.
Judy LaPrade
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results