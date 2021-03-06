Virginia "Jenny" Bishop Henry
February 24, 1929 - March 3, 2021
Virginia "Jenny" Bishop Henry of Roanoke, Virginia, left this world to forever be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was born on February 24, 1929 in Salem, Va.
Jenny was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Obie and Beulah Flinchum Bishop; brother, Joey Bishop; sisters and brothers-in-law, Millie Jarels, Margie (Eugene) Jarels, Elsie (Walter) Barnett, Ola (Dale) Metz, Nancy (Charles) Ramsey, and special friends, Herb and Edna Cloeter of Roanoke.
She leaves her beloved husband of 72 years, Walter L. Henry; beloved sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Becky) Henry of Chesterfield, Va., and Garland (Joann) Henry of Cleveland, Tenn.; precious grandchildren, Megan (Dr. Jaime Noonan) and their children, Jamison, Carson, and Sullivan, of Fort Mill, S.C., Adam (Lindsay) Henry and their children, Hadley and Beckett, of Orlando, Fla., Erin (Joseph) Cornett and their sons, Henry and Nash, of Fort Mill, S.C.; and many nephews and nieces. She loved them all.
Jenny had childcare in her home for many years. She loved and cared for them like her own grandchildren and loved taking care of babies and having children around. She enjoyed working in her flowers, getting all the family together for fellowship and last but not least, she loved her furry friend and sweetheart, "Moses," her beloved Golden Retriever who predeceased her on September 20, 2011.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Henry Family Cemetery at the corner of Corntassel Lane and Moncap Trail with Pastor Todd Reed officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 6, 2021.