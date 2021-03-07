Menu
Virginia Smith Pratt Holt
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Virginia Smith Pratt Holt

January 11, 1933 - March 5, 2021

Virginia "Ginny" Smith Pratt Holt, 88, of Bedford County, passed away at home with her family and with the help of Legacy Hospice and special caregiver Michelle Secamiglio.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, C.P. Smith and Lucy Curtis Smith; two brothers, three sisters; and husbands, Otho Brown Pratt, and Reginald Monroe Holt.

Ginny "Mom" is survived by her daughter, Barbara Pratt Pendleton and son-in-law Ed Pendleton; her son, James "Jim" Pratt; and grandson, Austin James "A.J." Pratt. She is also survived by special friends and neighbors, Robert and Doris Foutz and David and Wilma Ferguson.

There will be no visitation or services per her request.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolence please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
So sorry for your loss.
Robert D Goad
March 8, 2021
