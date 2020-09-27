Menu
Virginia J. Board, age 96, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on August 4, 1924, in Roanoke, Va., to Frank A. and Bertha Johnson. Preceding her in death were her life long loving husband, George Board Jr.; her dear youngest son, Joseph Michael; a brother, Frank Otis (Delitha) Johnson; and sister, Dorthy (Jonas) Williams

Virginia was affectionately called "Gin" by all who knew and loved her. She greeted family, friends, and strangers with her megawatt smile and cheerful joy. In her younger years, she loved tennis and camping. An avid puzzle worker and reader Gin loved games and mental challenges. She traveled extensively with family and friends to destinations foreign and domestic.

Gin worked as a dental assistant for decades at two local dental practices. She loved her profession and her colleagues Dr. E.D. Downing and Dr. Walter Claytor. Upon retiring, she continued community service through local churches and attended Preston Oaks Baptist Church. She was a member of Masonic organizations "The Daughters of Isis" and "The Order of the Golden Circle " where she served as secretary for many years.

Virginia is survived by her son, Dr. George Board lll (Hattye); her sister, Annie J. White; two grandsons, Justin and Joseph; daughter-in-law, Virginia Board, a host of great-grandchildren, and her many nephews and nieces, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A public viewing will be held for Virginia on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Aunt Gin has been a part of my life for all of my life as she was my moms lifelong best friend until her death 11 years ago. I was constantly inspired by her faith, her positive attitude and her beautiful smile. She touched my life in such a positive and loving way and it was so easy to show her love in return. My sincere and heartfelt condolences to her family. May your loving memories help to ease your sorrow.
Linda Robinson
September 26, 2020