Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia Kirby "Ginny" Hight
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
Virginia "Ginny" Kirby Hight

July 16, 1923 - December 1, 2020

Virginia "Ginny" Kirb Hight, 97, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from Lewis-Gale Medical Center, in Salem.

In keeping with the family's wishes, graveside services will be privately held at Piedmont Cemetery in Shawsville. A public celebration of Ginny's life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son

305 Roanoke, Blvd., Salem, Va. 24153
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.