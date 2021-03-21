Menu
Virginia Hall "Ginny" Mitchell
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Virginia Hall "Ginny" Mitchell

April 18, 1928 - March 17, 2021

Virginia Hall "Ginny" Mitchell, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, M. David Mitchell.

Ginny's life revolved around her love of family, playing music, creating art, and giving back to the community. Ginny was an accomplished local artist and involved with the League of Roanoke Artists for many years. She enjoyed playing the accordion and piano. Ginny volunteered for 59 years at Lewis Gale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospitals.

Ginny is survived by her children, Mike Mitchell (Darlene), Ann Martin (Dan), and Mark Mitchell (Ridwan); her grandchildren, Kinsey Kahl (Brad), Haley Lowman (Morgan), Brady Martin (Sarah), and Ashley Gallagher (Sean); and her three great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The League of Roanoke Artists, P.O. Box 20634, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Distance and Covid has separated us recently. We will always have good memories spent with Ginny and your family. She lived a good full life. We will miss her.
Teresa and Ralph Rogers
March 22, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. I visited Ginny a few times with Mark and really enjoyed her company. She was such a talented and interesting woman.
Pam Helsley
March 20, 2021
