Virginia Rae Phipps MullinsFebruary 26, 2021Virginia Rae Phipps Mullins, age 89, of Christiansburg, Virginia, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 26, 2021.Virginia was born in 1931 to Alfred Lloyd Phipps and Fannie Mullins Phipps in Clintwood, Virginia, the second of five children. She was married to Troy C. Mullins for over 52 years, and together they raised four sons. Virginia was active in Blacksburg Christian Church, and enjoyed yard saling and spending time with her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, and by one brother, Darold Phipps (survived by his wife, Scharlene) and by one infant grandson, Steven O'Neil Mullins. She is survived by two brothers, Harold Phipps and Donald Phipps (Vivian); and one sister, Millie Phipps Willis; and by four sons, Jimmy Lloyd Mullins (Pat) of Little River, South Carolina, David Timothy Mullins of Christiansburg, Virginia, Edward Leon Mullins (Lois) of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Randall Lewis Mullins (Karen) of Blacksburg, Virginia.Her surviving grandchildren are Erin Mullins, of Memphis, Tennessee, Katie Mullins, also of Memphis, Tennessee, James Mullins, R. Scott Mullins, of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Amanda Mullins, also of Blacksburg, Virginia. She is also survived by five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express its special appreciation to Blue Ridge Cancer Center and to Dr. McCoy, and to Kindred Hospice for their extraordinary efforts in assisting Virginia.Family will be available to receive condolences at the funeral home on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 10 until 11 a.m. with a funeral service there to follow at 11 a.m., presided over by the Rev. Gary McCoy, followed by commencement and a brief graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Blacksburg Christian Church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.