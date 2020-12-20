Virginia Frances Sutphin Meredith Mullins
May 24, 1934 - December 14, 2020
Virginia Frances Sutphin Meredith Mullins, 86, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.
She was a smiling face in the Deli of the Kroger in Fairlawn and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Harman Meredith and Edwin Clarence Mullins.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Donna Meredith; sister, Opal S. Jones; several much loved nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and great-nephews, and a multitude of friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.
Due to the restrictions with COVID19, services will be limited to 25 people.
The Mullins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
