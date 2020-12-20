Menu
Virginia Frances Sutphin Meredith Mullins
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Virginia Frances Sutphin Meredith Mullins

May 24, 1934 - December 14, 2020

Virginia Frances Sutphin Meredith Mullins, 86, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.

She was a smiling face in the Deli of the Kroger in Fairlawn and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Harman Meredith and Edwin Clarence Mullins.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Donna Meredith; sister, Opal S. Jones; several much loved nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and great-nephews, and a multitude of friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

Due to the restrictions with COVID19, services will be limited to 25 people.

The Mullins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Dublin, VA
So sorry to hear about Francis passing. She was always so nice and friendly, several of my racquetball friends and I would go over a have breakfast at Kroger's after playing. Such a wonderful person.
John Johnson
Friend
January 6, 2021
“Dink” was so good to let me live with her for a couple of months while I was waiting on an apartment. She was a godly lady who was very faithful to our church. I loved sitting with her in church and talking about her beloved dog, Lulu.
Jeanette Cummings
Friend
December 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this sad news. Frances has always been so good to me. She will be remembered for her many kindnesses to all who knew her. My condolences to her family.
Billie Mullins
December 23, 2020
‘Mama’ Frances was how she was known to many who went to school at Radford University; many hailed from a world away. This was 33 years ago. She was a wonderfully kind soul who opened up her home to many of us and offered her unconditional friendship. Her kindness and welcoming warmth will always be remembered, cherished and appreciated. Mama Frances, you will be missed by many, near and far. Thank you for the privilege in having you in our lives.
Karin Dasuki
Friend
December 22, 2020
Dink and I were good friends from birth through high school graduation. (living next door to each other). Visiting at class reunions and then she married our good friend, Eddie. She was a wonderful person and we will miss her.
Anne Burnett
Friend
December 21, 2020
a very special lady
David and libby Sàul
December 21, 2020
Frances was so good to my grandfather. He was so lucky to have her. She took great care of him. I always admired her independent spirit. She was a woman ahead of her time.
Lauren Sprouse
Friend
December 20, 2020
Frances was a special person. I met her when she married my father-in-law, Ed Mullins. She was so good to him and gave him a wonderful second life. Condolences to her lovely family.
Becky Mullins Hendrix
December 20, 2020
DINK YOU WAS THE BEST MAY YOU REST IN PEACE MY PRECIOUS FRIEND
Debbie Moore
Friend
December 20, 2020
So sorry. Francis was great to my papaw. Sweetest lady.
Mike Mullins.
December 19, 2020
To Repeat Peat, Sweet Opal and also David, much love and prayers to the family. Dink will be loved and missed by all who knew her. She was a special person. She is in a much better place now and no more suffering. Love to all of you and the rest of the family. If you need me call!!!
Donna Hager
Friend
December 19, 2020
I cannot believe "Dink" was left off this obituary. Almost missed it because that's what I always called her. What a sweet, dear person. I know in Heaven they are praising God for the Wonderful Savior He is...but am sure Dink and my Daddy will find a laugh or two. Am praying for the family and other friends of hers. It hurts so bad when we lose them but Thank God we know where they are. Guess we are the "old" ones now. Love you all. My number is 540-267-1613 love you guys. Teresa





Teresa Quesenberry
Friend
December 18, 2020
Frances was an old friend, she will be missed. Was with her all through school.
Bob Graham
Friend
December 18, 2020
Frances was one of the most wonderful people that we had ever met in our 50 years of living in Radford. She was so sincere and down to earth while being very knowledgeable and interested. Her goal at Kroger's was to make sure every customer was satisfied with every purchase...they don't make them like her any more. She impressed us with every visit for years and finally we became close personal friends, exchanging Christmas gifts each year for the past 20 years. We were on our way over to see her with baked goods when we found out she was hospitalized and later that night expired. Special appreciation to her care takers "Repeat and Butch" Whitaker who called and told us about her passing. They spent many hours looking after Frances. May God Bless Frances...and lots of love to Repeat and Butch.
Tony and Nancy Miano
Friend
December 17, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the family. Dink was in my Sunday School class. She will be missed by all who knew her. She fought a good fight and has won her battle.
Wanda Humphrey
Friend
December 17, 2020
