Frances was one of the most wonderful people that we had ever met in our 50 years of living in Radford. She was so sincere and down to earth while being very knowledgeable and interested. Her goal at Kroger's was to make sure every customer was satisfied with every purchase...they don't make them like her any more. She impressed us with every visit for years and finally we became close personal friends, exchanging Christmas gifts each year for the past 20 years. We were on our way over to see her with baked goods when we found out she was hospitalized and later that night expired. Special appreciation to her care takers "Repeat and Butch" Whitaker who called and told us about her passing. They spent many hours looking after Frances. May God Bless Frances...and lots of love to Repeat and Butch.

Tony and Nancy Miano Friend December 17, 2020