Virginia "Ginny" Richardson
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
Virginia "Ginny" Richardson

August 11, 1923 - September 12, 2021

Virginia "Ginny" Midgett Richardson, of Sneads Ferry, passed from this life on Sunday September 12, 2021.

A Celebration of Ginny's life will be 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, Virginia 24083 with Pastor Mike Hogan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
1:00p.m.
VA
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA
So sorry to hear of Ginny's passing. We have wondered about her so many times and wish we could've been able to talk with her or some of her family but we no longer have a phone number. We now live in Forest, VA and what with some health problems, we will not be able to attend the service. Know that you will all be in our thoughts and prayers. Hope everyone else is well.
Andy & Sandy Townsend
Friend
September 20, 2021
