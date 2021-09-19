Virginia "Ginny" Richardson
August 11, 1923 - September 12, 2021
Virginia "Ginny" Midgett Richardson, of Sneads Ferry, passed from this life on Sunday September 12, 2021.
A Celebration of Ginny's life will be 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, Virginia 24083 with Pastor Mike Hogan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.