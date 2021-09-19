So sorry to hear of Ginny's passing. We have wondered about her so many times and wish we could've been able to talk with her or some of her family but we no longer have a phone number. We now live in Forest, VA and what with some health problems, we will not be able to attend the service. Know that you will all be in our thoughts and prayers. Hope everyone else is well.

Andy & Sandy Townsend Friend September 20, 2021