Virginia Fox Saunders
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC
Virginia Fox Saunders

October 20, 1933 - April 15, 2022

Virginia F. Saunders, 88, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at her daughter's home in Fayetteville, N.C. Virginia was born in Cockeysville, Md., and lived in Virginia, Florida, and North Carolina throughout her lifetime. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter LeRoy Saunders Jr., and son Walter LeRoy Saunders III.

She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Wilson, son-in-law, Mark Wilson, and nephew, John Henneberger, of Tucson, Ariz.; and granddaughter, Alexandra Saunders of Roanoke, Va. Virginia was an avid member in 4-H as an All-Star for many years. Virginia attended Towson State Teachers College. She worked as an aid in special needs classes in the Blacksburg, Va. area.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be given to the 4-H Organization. Donations may be made by visiting 4-h.org. Alternatively, the family suggests supporting local musicians by attending a concert or recital.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 22, 2022.
