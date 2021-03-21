Menu
Virginia Dare Canady "Ginny" Scull
1945 - 2021
Virginia "Ginny" Dare Canady Scull

October 27, 1945 - March 11, 2021

Virginia Dare Scull, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Virginia was born in Nakina, North Carolina on October 27, 1945. Her parents were Johnny and Agnes Canady, both of Columbus County, North Carolina.

Virginia grew up around Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, and enjoyed being at the lake very much. In her earlier years, Virginia enjoyed aerobics and jogging, and raising her children in Roanoke, Virginia where she moved to with her first husband, Herbert Julius Scull, in 1979. Throughout her life Virginia enjoyed landscaping, decorating, floral arrangement, interior design, shopping for antiques, and spending time with family and friends.

For 32 years Virginia worked at Friendship Manor Retirement Community in Roanoke, Va. as a Certified Nursing Assistant. It suited her servant's heart. "Do what's right and do what's good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person."

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Victoria Ann Kessler (wife of Eric Kessler) and Jennifer Dare Smith, both of Vinton, Virginia; her son, Herbert John Scull of Moneta, Virginia; and grandchildren, Ian Thomas Kessler and Bayla Paige Kessler, both of Vinton, Virginia.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS

I´m so sorry Herby. I saw that her yard looked empty and decided to check. Prayers for all of you!
Kristin Conner (Findley)
Other
October 17, 2021
An angel has gotten her wings. I remember the good times we had together at work. I will miss you Ginn. RIH
Marilyn Renner-Thomas
March 23, 2021
Class of 1964
March 22, 2021
MAY GOD WITH YOU DURING YOUR TIME OF SORRY FOR VIRGINA.SHE WAS A SWEET BEAUTIFUL GIRL. CLASS MATE OF RUTH'S
RUTH R,ROBERT WHITE
March 21, 2021
PRECIOUS MEMORIES......... REMEMBERING YOU IN OUR HEARTS.. LOVE, YOUR CLASSMATES SENDING SYMPATHY TO YOUR FAMILY.
HALLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL CLASSMATES
March 21, 2021
Ginny was such a sweet and caring person I fell so blessed to have known her. Praying for the family that God will comfort you all.
Jerome Motley
March 21, 2021
Ginny always told me I was the daughter she never had.She had a big beautiful heart&i am going to miss her
Abbe
March 20, 2021
PRAYING AND SENDING LOVE TO ALL OF VIRGINIA'S FAMILY. OUR HEARTS ARE WITH YOU ALL!
Andrew and Martha King
Friend
March 18, 2021
