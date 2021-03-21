Virginia "Ginny" Dare Canady Scull
October 27, 1945 - March 11, 2021
Virginia Dare Scull, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Virginia was born in Nakina, North Carolina on October 27, 1945. Her parents were Johnny and Agnes Canady, both of Columbus County, North Carolina.
Virginia grew up around Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, and enjoyed being at the lake very much. In her earlier years, Virginia enjoyed aerobics and jogging, and raising her children in Roanoke, Virginia where she moved to with her first husband, Herbert Julius Scull, in 1979. Throughout her life Virginia enjoyed landscaping, decorating, floral arrangement, interior design, shopping for antiques, and spending time with family and friends.
For 32 years Virginia worked at Friendship Manor Retirement Community in Roanoke, Va. as a Certified Nursing Assistant. It suited her servant's heart. "Do what's right and do what's good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person."
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Victoria Ann Kessler (wife of Eric Kessler) and Jennifer Dare Smith, both of Vinton, Virginia; her son, Herbert John Scull of Moneta, Virginia; and grandchildren, Ian Thomas Kessler and Bayla Paige Kessler, both of Vinton, Virginia.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.