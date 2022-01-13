Menu
Virginia Hazeltine Taylor "Hazel" Starkey
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Virginia Hazeltine "Hazel" Taylor Starkey

November 20, 1928 - January 7, 2022

Virginia Hazeltine "Hazel" Taylor Starkey was the second child born to Mary Hortence Harper and Jessie Layman Taylor. She was born on November 20, 1928, in Franklin County, Va. Hazel was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 60 years, James Lee Starkey, and six siblings.

Survivors include her siblings, Mary Clayborne (Roanoke, Va.), Gloris Taylor (Wirtz, Va.), Laylor Taylor (Hardy, Va.), Waine (Diane) Taylor (Hardy, Va.), James J.C. (Lourice) Taylor (Salem, Va.), Patricia (Reggie) Harris (Hardy, Va.), and Betty Muse (Wirtz, Va.); many nieces and nephews; two aunts, Reva Stewart (Richmond, Va.) and Julia Harper (Roanoke, Va.); goddaughter, Vanessa Brown (Arlington, Texas); and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sylvia (Curtis) White (Salem, Va.), Maeola (James) Strother (Richmond, Va.), Minister Carlena Starkey (Wirtz, Va.), Fred Taylor (Boones Mill, Va.), and Barbara Goode (Richmond, Va.).

Early in her life Hazel joined Second Mount Airy Baptist Church in Hardy, Va. and remained a faithful member throughout her life. There she was active for years in the Senior Choir, on the Deaconess Board, and on the Kitchen Committee, and served as the church's clerk.

Hazel was loved and respected by so many because of her calm and pleasant disposition, sense of humor, willingness to help others using her cooking, sewing, quilting, and gardening skills. Her husband often said of her, "I got the best one of them" (referring to her sisters). She could change the atmosphere in a room with her quick wit; she always found time to bake a cake or pie for a friend, hem, make a dress, a skirt, or pair of pants for another person.

Hazel was a regular supporter of the Rescue Squad, the March of Dimes, and the Red Cross. She was a faithful member of the Lovely Valley Development Group.

She was a mother although she did not have children of her own. She helped to rear her younger sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, and many other children over the years.

Hazel passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her brothers and sisters. She lived a blessed and fruitful life.

The services have been rescheduled with public viewing being held Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Second Mount Airy Baptist Church Cemetery, Hardy, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory
1002 Moorman Road, Roanoke, VA
Jan
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Patricia,Keith, Tierra, Shannon Gray
Friend
January 19, 2022
From the family of Cornelia "Neal" Helms, Ruth, Pat, and Linda You have our deep sincere sympathy.
Ruth Wirght Claytor
Family
January 19, 2022
Sincere sympathy and prayers for comfort and strength to Deacon J.C. Taylor and family.
Rita Hopson
January 19, 2022
Aunt Hazel was the epitome of grace and humility. She will always leave a legacy of service for others to follow.
Simona Strother
January 19, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of Hazel's death. My deepest condolences go out to the Starkey/Taylor familys. You're in my thoughts and prayers ❤.
Love, JoAnn Young
JoAnn Young
Friend
January 18, 2022
To all of my cousins, we are sorry for your loss. Hazel was my shortcake. She will truly be missed. I have the masks she made for me during covid. I am grateful for her life and the love she showed all of us throughout the years. May she rest in.peace.


Love
Lorrie Witcher
Lorrie Witcher
January 18, 2022
Condolences & prayers to the Tsylor family. Hazel wad a nice quite humble person, always had that welcome smile.made you welcome in her home.she loved family gathering.Hazel will greatly missed by that knew her.we loved her July event with her family.
Roberta Taylor Carter &sons.cousin.
Roberta Taylor Carter
Family
January 17, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Praying that God will give you peace and strength during this time of sorrow. Your family will be continuously in my prayers. Sending love and prayers to each of you.
Linda Witcher
Other
January 14, 2022
Rest Easy Now Aunt Hazel ♥ Till we meet again ♥ Say Hello to Our Love ones that went ahead of you ♥Condolences and Praying for Our Families during this time, asking God to send continue to send us all Comfort, Strength and Peace Today and the Days to come. LOVE Y’all ♥
K Taylor
Family
January 14, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jimmy Harper & Family
January 13, 2022
I met her through playing bingo. I'm so sorry for the families loss of her she was such a sweet Lady. Prayers for you all. RiH Ms.Virginia. you will be missed.
Janice Wright
January 13, 2022
My condolences to the family
Betty Burwell
January 13, 2022
