Virginia Hazeltine "Hazel" Taylor Starkey
November 20, 1928 - January 7, 2022
Virginia Hazeltine "Hazel" Taylor Starkey was the second child born to Mary Hortence Harper and Jessie Layman Taylor. She was born on November 20, 1928, in Franklin County, Va. Hazel was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 60 years, James Lee Starkey, and six siblings.
Survivors include her siblings, Mary Clayborne (Roanoke, Va.), Gloris Taylor (Wirtz, Va.), Laylor Taylor (Hardy, Va.), Waine (Diane) Taylor (Hardy, Va.), James J.C. (Lourice) Taylor (Salem, Va.), Patricia (Reggie) Harris (Hardy, Va.), and Betty Muse (Wirtz, Va.); many nieces and nephews; two aunts, Reva Stewart (Richmond, Va.) and Julia Harper (Roanoke, Va.); goddaughter, Vanessa Brown (Arlington, Texas); and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sylvia (Curtis) White (Salem, Va.), Maeola (James) Strother (Richmond, Va.), Minister Carlena Starkey (Wirtz, Va.), Fred Taylor (Boones Mill, Va.), and Barbara Goode (Richmond, Va.).
Early in her life Hazel joined Second Mount Airy Baptist Church in Hardy, Va. and remained a faithful member throughout her life. There she was active for years in the Senior Choir, on the Deaconess Board, and on the Kitchen Committee, and served as the church's clerk.
Hazel was loved and respected by so many because of her calm and pleasant disposition, sense of humor, willingness to help others using her cooking, sewing, quilting, and gardening skills. Her husband often said of her, "I got the best one of them" (referring to her sisters). She could change the atmosphere in a room with her quick wit; she always found time to bake a cake or pie for a friend, hem, make a dress, a skirt, or pair of pants for another person.
Hazel was a regular supporter of the Rescue Squad, the March of Dimes, and the Red Cross. She was a faithful member of the Lovely Valley Development Group.
She was a mother although she did not have children of her own. She helped to rear her younger sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, and many other children over the years.
Hazel passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her brothers and sisters. She lived a blessed and fruitful life.
The services have been rescheduled with public viewing being held Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Second Mount Airy Baptist Church Cemetery, Hardy, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2022.