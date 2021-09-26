Virginia R. (Funk) Walton
August 20, 1933 - September 22, 2021
Virginia R. (Funk) Walton, 88, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family.
A native of Virginia, she was the wife of 37 years to the late James R. Walton and the daughter of John J. Weincyzk and Eileen C. Crane, both deceased. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John J. Weincyzk, Martin (Tony) Weincyzk, and Mark D. Weincyzk; her sister, Marian Farris; and a grandson, Paul David Graham.
Virginia is survived by her son, Larry J. Funk and fiancée, Lynda Thurston; daughter, Darlene F. Thompson; five grandchildren, Nicole Mánspile (Jamie), Joseph C. Graham (Katie), Whitney A. Funk, Brandon S. Funk (Natalie), and Jamie Gordon (Artis); seven great-grandchildren, Katelyn Manspile, Kara Manspile, Nathan Funk, Frankie Funk, Aubrey Gordon, Allison Graham, and Haven Graham; three sisters, Helen James of Burlington, N.J., Mary A Setchel of Salem, Va., and Martha W. Dickson of Salem, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Weincyzk of Burlington, N.J., and Betty W. Foster of Deland, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and special people and neighbors of over fifty years, Paul H. Graham and Connie Funk Pearlman.
A cryptside service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home but condolences may be offered at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com
.
