Virginia Dare Radford Ware "Jinny Wren"
Virginia Dare Radford Ware "Jinny Wren", 83, of Buchanan went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Jinny was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Ray" Ware and her parents, AnnaBelle and Dalton Elton Radford.
Jinny was a Registered Nurse for nearly 40 years and was part of the team that opened Community Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. Jinny was a proud Maw Maw and loved her family.
Jinny is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Sarah Ware; son, John Ware; grandchildren, Amanda (Trevor) Townsend, Damian (Meghan) Ashley, Cale Ware, and Macy Ware; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Annabelle and Addie; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank niece, Faye "Sissy" Hambrick for years of helping Aunt Jinny.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the compassionate professionals at the Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke, Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 21, 2021.