Vivian Prillaman
January 6, 1922 - September 28, 2021
Vivian Prillaman, 99, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed into eternity on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Prillaman; her parents, Noah and Hattie Bowman; her brother, Garland O. Bowman; her sisters-in-law, Barbara Bowman and Katie (Raymond) Roberts; and her brothers-in-law, Sam (Anne) and Pete (June) Prillaman.
She is survived by her children, Linda Prillaman, Brian (Kathy) Prillaman, Donna (Harold) Baker, and Jan (Rich) Rardin. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother of six, Matt Baker, Jeff (Heidi) Baker, Ginna Baker, Sara Prillaman, Jessica and Eric Rardin; and great-grandmother of six, Isaac, Olivia, Joshua, Naomi, Anastasia and Teddy Baker. Also surviving Vivian are her brother, Jack Bowman; sister-in-law, Betty Bowman; and her brother-in-law, Randolph (Jean) Prillaman.
Vivian graduated from Callaway High School and Radford College. She and Jim were married in 1946 and lived in Roanoke County all their married lives. Currently, Vivian was a member of Oak Grove Church of the Brethren and served in many capacities throughout her life in her previous church, Red Hill COB. She faithfully served as a librarian in several elementary schools in Franklin County for 15 years.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Antioch Church of the Brethren followed by the memorial service at Oakey's South Chapel at 11a.m. The family will receive friends after the service.
Memorial gifts may be made to Oak Grove Church of the Brethren or to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2021.