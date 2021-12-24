Menu
W. Wayne Mills
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
W. Wayne Mills

July 9, 1949 - December 20, 2021

W. Wayne Mills, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021.

He was born in Roanoke, Va., on July 9, 1949, son of the late Ralph and Mary Hall Mills. Wayne was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 32 years, Karen.

Wayne owned and operated REM Trucking for many years. He enjoyed getting together with friends to play poker and drink beer. Wayne loved his family and would do any in the world for them. He loved his dogs.

Wayne is survived by his son, Tommy Mills (Heather); three grandchildren, Ryan, Ashton, and Ellie; his brother, Paul Mills (Mary); his dog, DD; and numerous other family members and friends.

His family will gather at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens for an inurnment service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Inurnment
10:00a.m.
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - Vinton Chapel
