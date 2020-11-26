Wallace McCreery "Wally" Snow
February 7, 1923 - November 19, 2020
Wallace McCreery "Wally" Snow, 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Eagle's Trace Senior Living Community in Houston, Texas, where he'd lived since 2015. Wally was born on the Snow family farm in Brecksville, Ohio, to John Milton and Orpha (McCreery) Snow. After serving in the Army during World War II, he graduated from the Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland with a Civil Engineering degree and began a long career with the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railroad (ultimately part of Norfolk Southern Railway). He moved from Brecksville to Brewster, Ohio, where he met and married Emalene "Emmy" Lanum in 1958, and they had one child, Thomas Milton "Tom" Snow. They later returned to Brecksville for ten years, then moved to Roanoke, Virginia, in 1972, where they spent most of their retirement years until Emmy's passing in 1999. In 2008, Wally married Sarah Erickson, who preceded him in death in 2015.
Wally was also preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Carol (Snow) Klingman, Charles "Chuck" Snow, and Alice "Mickey" (Snow) Douglas. He is survived by his son, Tom Snow, and daughter-in-law, Evelyn of Houston, Texas, along with three grandchildren, Paul Snow, Benjamin Snow, and Hannah Snow. He is additionally survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout the country. Wally was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a devoted friend who will be missed for his gentle spirit, keen mind, and wry sense of humor.
Due to the restrictions of COVID, a celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to The Case Fund: The Annual Fund for the Case School of Engineering at Case Western Reserve University (https://engineering.case.edu/connect/giving
).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 26, 2020.