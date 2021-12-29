Menu
Walter Henley Ranger Brown
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Walter Henley Ranger Brown

May 29, 1936 - December 25, 2021

Walter H. Ranger Brown, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Williams Memorial Park. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Dec
31
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Williams Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke.
mr brown lived two houses down from my mother, did not know they knew each other from way back. that smile he had was classic. before my mother passed he was allways there to help her anyway he could. i would ride by his house sometimes i sensed something was wrong when he was not sitting on the porch or cutting the neighbors grass. I know when the gates of heaven opened to recieve him he will greet them with his smile.
STANLEY HALE
January 1, 2022
Robbin, Judy and family, you have my sincere condolences for the loss of Mr. Walter Brown. He was always such a kind gentleman. Please be assured that the members of First Baptist Church-Gainsboro are only a phone call away if anything is needed. GOD BLESS you all. Sylvia W. Foster
Sylvia Foster
Friend
December 31, 2021
I used to work with Mr Brown at Macke Vending Company he was a very nice man always smiling he will be missed. Prayers for the family.
Tim Harper
December 30, 2021
To the family of Brother Walter Brown. He was such a sweet, gentle man. I was always so thrilled when he of late would come into the church and he'd stop, smile and say "I'm back". We were blessed as he would humbly come all suited up with his toolbelt to help when the church had lawn upkeep projects with the youth and adults. He enjoyed doing that. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He will be missed.
Terry Compton
Friend
December 30, 2021
Rest In Peace.
James Barlow
Friend
December 30, 2021
May all family and friends remember Mr. Brown for his radiant smile. He definitely let his light shine. My heartfelt sympathy and prayers for all that knew him.
Monica Sydnor
Friend
December 30, 2021
Dear Family,

May God grant you peace and comfort in the home going of your loved one and my classmate. Walter was a devoted Addisonian - Class of 1956. He was a respected gentleman and his humble spirit will surely be missed here on earth; however, we look forward to that "Great Day."

In Sympathy,
Angeline Long Jones
December 30, 2021
May happy memories and God's strength and love comfort you during this sorrowful time.
Shirley Harris
Neighbor
December 29, 2021
My condolences and prayers are with the family.
Cheryl Wilson
December 29, 2021
My dear friend friend you will truly be missed. My deepest sympathy
Barbara
December 29, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Virginia Chubb-Hale
December 29, 2021
Dearest Family , my prayers and condolences are sent to each of you. Another Classmate gone .Will miss you at the meetings we have had to keep up with each other. Love,
Ernestine Mason
December 29, 2021
May God comfort the Brown family.
Malcolm L. Taylor
December 29, 2021
So sorry, prayers for the family
Delores Snell
Family
December 29, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Willie & Pamela Cook
Friend
December 29, 2021
Our Prayers are with you all.

Love

Janie Thompson Ollie and family
Janie Ollie
Friend
December 28, 2021
