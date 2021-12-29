mr brown lived two houses down from my mother, did not know they knew each other from way back. that smile he had was classic. before my mother passed he was allways there to help her anyway he could. i would ride by his house sometimes i sensed something was wrong when he was not sitting on the porch or cutting the neighbors grass. I know when the gates of heaven opened to recieve him he will greet them with his smile.

STANLEY HALE January 1, 2022