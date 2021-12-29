Walter Henley Ranger Brown
May 29, 1936 - December 25, 2021
Walter H. Ranger Brown, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
A public viewing will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Williams Memorial Park. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.