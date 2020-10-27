Jones



Walter Duane



October 14, 1962



October 19, 2020



Walter Duane "Witt" Jones went home to be with his savior on Monday, October 19, 2020.



He was born in Carroll County, Va., on October 14, 1962, to Walter Jackson Jones and Celia Ilene Linticum Jones and was the sixth born into eight loving siblings.



Witt had a very kind, gentle, generous spirit and loved his Lord, family and friends tremendously. His grandchildren were very special to him. He had simple tastes and desires and lived his life accordingly. He seemed to always remain positive even throughout some of the harder times he endured. He will be dearly missed by so many.



Witt is survived by his son, Rick Sutphin; three daughters, Jade Painter (Ronnie), JoAnn Jones, and Jenneal Jones; stepdaughter, Julie Toler (Jody); sisters, Linda Kirkner (Jerry), Valerie Shelor (Barry), Laura Surratt (David), Joyce Beasley (Tony) and Winnie Ross (Jack); ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Celia Linticum Jones; sister, Debbie Jones; brother, Danny Jones; and nephews, Jacob Kirkner, Kenneth Bobbitt (Bubby) and Mathew Jones.



A memorial service with friends and family will be held at later time.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 27, 2020.