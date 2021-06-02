Walter Robert "Bob" Eason Jr.



May 19, 2021



Walter Robert "Bob" Eason Jr., died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Judith "Judy" Culhan Eason and his parents, Anna Belle and Walter Robert "Bob" Eason of Orange, Va.



He is survived by his sisters, Susan Eason Anthony (Larry) of Richlands, Va., and Sarah Belle Eason Parrott (John) of Roanoke, Va.; a niece and nephews, Eric Houston Anthony and fiancée, Sheila, of Richmond, Va., Sarah Boxley Beck (Carl) of Roanoke, Va., and John C. Parrott III (Kathleen) of Atlanta, Ga., and their children, Kyle Houston Anthony (Whitney) of Richlands, Va., William and Anna Belle Beck of Roanoke, Va., and Lyda Belle Parrott of Atlanta, Ga. He is also survived by his adored cats, Lily, Grady and Stogie.



Bob was born in Petersburg, Va. and grew up in Orange, Va. He graduated from Woodberry Forest School and Hampden-Sydney College.



A loyal Tiger, he followed Hampden-Sydney sports and was an avid golfer. He lived most of his life in Richmond, Va. and retired to Calabash, N.C. to be surrounded by golf courses. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order and never met a stranger.



A private burial followed by a memorial service will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Shorter Funeral Home, 1905 S. Main St., Farmville, VA 22901.



Arrangements are being handled by Shorter Funeral Service. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Anna Belle and Bob Eason Scholarship Fund at Hampden-Sydney College, 172 Via Sacra, and Hampden Sydney, VA 23943.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.