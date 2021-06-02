Walter Robert "Bob" Eason Jr., died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Judith "Judy" Culhan Eason and his parents, Anna Belle and Walter Robert "Bob" Eason of Orange, Va.
He is survived by his sisters, Susan Eason Anthony (Larry) of Richlands, Va., and Sarah Belle Eason Parrott (John) of Roanoke, Va.; a niece and nephews, Eric Houston Anthony and fiancée, Sheila, of Richmond, Va., Sarah Boxley Beck (Carl) of Roanoke, Va., and John C. Parrott III (Kathleen) of Atlanta, Ga., and their children, Kyle Houston Anthony (Whitney) of Richlands, Va., William and Anna Belle Beck of Roanoke, Va., and Lyda Belle Parrott of Atlanta, Ga. He is also survived by his adored cats, Lily, Grady and Stogie.
Bob was born in Petersburg, Va. and grew up in Orange, Va. He graduated from Woodberry Forest School and Hampden-Sydney College.
A loyal Tiger, he followed Hampden-Sydney sports and was an avid golfer. He lived most of his life in Richmond, Va. and retired to Calabash, N.C. to be surrounded by golf courses. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order and never met a stranger.
A private burial followed by a memorial service will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Shorter Funeral Home, 1905 S. Main St., Farmville, VA 22901.
Arrangements are being handled by Shorter Funeral Service. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Anna Belle and Bob Eason Scholarship Fund at Hampden-Sydney College, 172 Via Sacra, and Hampden Sydney, VA 23943.
I waited for my annual Christmas card from Bob telling me about things in Calabash and his latest fur-baby stories. And then my card to him was returned unable to forward. Then I tried his cell phone and then the dread started. Judy was my best friend and I was cautious when Bob entered her life. But the love and devotion to her that grew as her illness progressed made me love him all the more. We stayed in touch all these years with occasional visits, calls but always a Christmas card. My heart is broken that I just found out about his passing but full thinking he and Judy are together. Please accept my deepest condolences. He was truly one of a kind. I will miss hearing his voice on the other end of the phone
Barbara
Barbara Stansbury
January 13, 2022
wedding pic
Jane Selden
June 3, 2021
Bobby and I were very good friends in Orange. I will miss him. I always enjoyed meeting Bobby for lunch in Richmond. Even though it was a few years between
lunches, it was like we had never been apart. Bobby
was a great friend.
Jim Lyon
June 3, 2021
What a great fun guy! He took my son golfing many times! You couldn't be with Bobby and not have fun!
Jane Selden
June 3, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
S.G.
May 31, 2021
I am sorry to hear that Bob has passed. I worked with Bob at Crestar Bank and enjoyed playing softball with him for many years an occasional game of golf, and many hours of `hanging out´. Bob had a great wit and I recall his ability to immediately multiply correctly any two numbers I wanted to pick. I have only seen Bob a couple of times since he moved to Calabash, but thought about him often. Bob was a friend.
Mike Green
May 31, 2021
I am saddened by the loss of a long time friend and co-worker from UVB/Crestar Bank. I worked with Bob in the Information systems group starting in late 1970's.
I played softball with the ladies team for UVB and Crestar Operations center. Bob played softball for UVB and Crestar with the guys team named the "Bull Slugs". We enjoyed softball tournaments in Virginia Beach with the ladies teams and the men's teams.
Bob excelled in sports and enjoyed golfing. I am happy he was able to enjoy golfing near his home in Calabash during his retirement. He also got to enjoy spending time at the beach.
I will miss Bob's quick wit and his generosity.
My condolences to the family at this very sad time.
The picture I included is from a UVB men's softball tournament in 1975 at Virginia beach.
Janet Lowry "Jet"
Work
May 30, 2021
Mr. Bob was a neighbor for many years in Calabash. Always pleasant and we would talk about our European cars and cats (Lily is my favorite). He would often chat with my wife and I while we were out on our neighborhood walks. Truly a kind soul that will be missed.
Sam Tyndall
May 28, 2021
I had been in touch with Bobby just before and for a couple of weeks after his surgery this spring. I worried about his being alone when his sister could no longer stay with him. Bobby told me he was doing ok by himself, taking it easy and looking forward to getting together again. We had a lunch in Myrtle Beach a decade ago that lasted over 4 hours! Oh the stories we told. His Dad was my baseball coach. I took his older sister, Susan, to the dance at WFS. Bobby was a kind and good friend. We had much in common and I will miss him terribly. He was a much better golfer than I. RIP, Bobby
Bob Feller
Friend
May 28, 2021
I am saddened to hear the news that Bob passed away. Bob and I had a mutual friend, the late Bill DuLaney. I met Bob at Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. What a great weekend that was.
I've posted a picture we took while exploring San Francisco. (L to R: Steve Vinson, my then wife Linda Vinson, Bob & Bill DuLaney.)
My condolences to all his friends and family.