Walter Hubert Heck, 73, of Vinton, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. He was a life long resident of Vinton graduating from William Byrd High School. He served in the United States Navy on the nuclear submarine the USS Lewis and Clark. He worked for Gruman for over 20 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Otey and Mary Heck; brother, Otey Heck Jr., and sister, Mabel Semones.
Surviving family includes his wife of 40 years, Loretta "LG" Heck; daughter, Toni Webster; sister, Sue Arnold and companion, Johnny Weaver of Hardy; brother, Robert Rider and wife, Ruth of Vinton, and feline buddy Patches along with numerous nieces and nephews.
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and love to your family.
Ruth and Rachel
December 16, 2021
Dear family and friends of Walter´s,
On behalf of the United States Submarine Veterans, we offer our sincere condolences at Walter´s passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
We are always saddened whenever a fellow "Bubblehead" leaves on Eternal Patrol. He served with honor on the USS Lewis and Clark (SSBN-644).
To our "Brother-of-the-Phin" we say, "Sailor, rest your oar. We have the watch. Fair Winds and Following Seas." Thank you for your service to our country.
"May the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times in every way. The Lord be with you." 2 Thessalonians 3:16 (ESV).
Jim Sandman, FTC(SS) Ret.
National Chaplain USSVI.