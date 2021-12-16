Dear family and friends of Walter´s, On behalf of the United States Submarine Veterans, we offer our sincere condolences at Walter´s passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We are always saddened whenever a fellow "Bubblehead" leaves on Eternal Patrol. He served with honor on the USS Lewis and Clark (SSBN-644). To our "Brother-of-the-Phin" we say, "Sailor, rest your oar. We have the watch. Fair Winds and Following Seas." Thank you for your service to our country. "May the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times in every way. The Lord be with you." 2 Thessalonians 3:16 (ESV). Jim Sandman, FTC(SS) Ret. National Chaplain USSVI.

Jim Sandman Work December 16, 2021