Walter Vance Moore
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Walter Vance Moore

March 4, 1926 - December 13, 2020

Walter Vance Moore, 94, formerly of Meadowview, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He was born on March 4, 1926, in Thorpe, West Virginia to Ira W. and Winnie Mae Bowling Moore, and moved with his family to Meadowview, Virginia in 1931.

Prior to his death, he was the oldest member of Yellow Springs Church. He graduated as Valedictorian from Meadowview High School and enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Sandoval during World War II. As a Navy Corpsman, he went ashore with the Seabees when they landed on Iwo Jima and Okinawa to provide medical care to the wounded. He was present as the American flag was raised on Iwo Jima.

After the war, he attended Roanoke Business College, and upon graduation with honors, he worked for Emory and Henry College in the business office, and later, for Walter's Lumber Company as the book keeper and construction manager.

On December 10, 1946, he married Betty Lou Sexton, and they celebrated 58 years of marriage prior to her death in 2005.

In 1957, he was hired as a rural mail carrier by the U.S. Post Office, and faithfully served his mail patrons on Route 2, Meadowview, Va. until his retirement in 1986.

In 2014, he left his beloved home in Meadowview to move into an assisted living facility, Seasons Place, in Lewisburg, W.Va., to be near his daughter. He received wonderful care there from all of the staff, especially his favorite caregiver, Richie. His granddaughter, Elizabeth Christie, also showered him with love and attention during his time at Seasons Place.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son, Larry Wayne Moore; and his siblings, Virginia Moore, Fred Moore, Howard Moore, Audrey Sheffield, and Dorothy Thomas.

He is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Ramona and Gary Darlington, of Lewisburg, W.Va., and Helen and Larry Crigger of Rural Retreat, Va.; his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Eugene) Christie, Lewisburg, W.Va., David (Courtney) Darlington, Smithfield, N.C., Andrea (Ron) Thomas, Clover, S.C., and Adrielle "Kristy" (Chris) Cornell, Radford, Va.; great-grandchildren, USAF Staff Sergeant Rebecca Christie, Dillon and Caroline Thomas, and Austin and Carson Darlington. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Billy Sexton and his sister-in-law, Sandra (Jerry) Brown both of Parkersburg, W.Va., and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, with entombment at the Forest Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Abingdon, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions, occupancy restrictions and face masks will be required and social distancing practices will be observed.

Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Walter Vance Moore is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700)
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for the loss of Walter.He was a great neighbor of ours many many years. He will be greatly missed.
Sharon Hawkins ( Thomas)
December 17, 2020
