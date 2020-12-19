Walter "Butch" Skelton
January 7, 1947 - December 17, 2020
Walter "Butch" Skelton, 73, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his home. He was born on Tuesday, January 7, 1947, to the late Jack Morgan Skelton and Margaret Greer Skelton. Butch served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. When he returned, he entered the workforce retiring from General Electric after 33 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. One of his favorite pass-times was watching sports specifically, Washington or Virginia Tech! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Travis M. Skelton; and a sister, Kay Skelton Mills, and her husband, Perry.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years and 11 months, Bonnie Layman Skelton; son, Timothy W. Skelton; grandsons, Ben, Jake, and Luke Skelton; granddaughter, Meagan Palmer and husband, Sammy; great-grandsons, Emory, and Tyson; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Skelton; sister, Carol Skelton; numerous aunts, cousins, family, and friends also survive.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. Guests may arrive any time after 12 p.m. to greet the family and take their seats. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Olde Dominion Memorial Gardens, 7271 Cloverdale Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019.
Those attending the service must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2020.