Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter "Butch" Skelton
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Walter "Butch" Skelton

January 7, 1947 - December 17, 2020

Walter "Butch" Skelton, 73, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his home. He was born on Tuesday, January 7, 1947, to the late Jack Morgan Skelton and Margaret Greer Skelton. Butch served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. When he returned, he entered the workforce retiring from General Electric after 33 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. One of his favorite pass-times was watching sports specifically, Washington or Virginia Tech! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Travis M. Skelton; and a sister, Kay Skelton Mills, and her husband, Perry.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years and 11 months, Bonnie Layman Skelton; son, Timothy W. Skelton; grandsons, Ben, Jake, and Luke Skelton; granddaughter, Meagan Palmer and husband, Sammy; great-grandsons, Emory, and Tyson; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Skelton; sister, Carol Skelton; numerous aunts, cousins, family, and friends also survive.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. Guests may arrive any time after 12 p.m. to greet the family and take their seats. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Olde Dominion Memorial Gardens, 7271 Cloverdale Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019.

Those attending the service must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Dec
22
Burial
11:00a.m.
Olde Dominion Memorial Gardens
7271 Cloverdale Rd., Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Bonnie, Thinkng of ou, wishing you hope and courage at this difficult time with care ,Margaret
Magaret M Murphy
December 19, 2020
Bonnie I´m so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Celes Foutz
December 19, 2020
Bonnie So sorry to hear about Butch.I know how hard it is to lose a spouse .You & Rita were best friends for many years .I'm sure Butch is in a better place.Maybe he & Rita can get together & talk about us & when we can join them in that wonderful place called " Heaven". Jim Mcglothlin
Jim Mcglothlin
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results