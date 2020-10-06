Stapor



Walter



May 6, 1933



October 3, 2020



Walter D. Stapor, 87, of Hernando, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Walter was a graduate of Ohio State University and was employed as a civilian electrical engineer by the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Va. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Hill Stapor, two sons, Walter Adam, and Peter (Lorrie); two grandchildren, Nathan, and Allison; two sisters, Anne and Stacie and many loving nephews and nieces. Service will be 2 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, with the family receiving friends beginning at 12 p.m., at Hernando Funeral Home. Interment service will be 11 a.m., on Wednesday, October 13, 2020, at West Tenn., State Veterans Cemetery, Memphis.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2020.