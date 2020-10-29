Kendrick
Walter Willis
September 7, 1936
October 27, 2020
Walter Willis Kendrick, age 84, of Roanoke, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem.
He was born on September 7, 1936, in Callands, the son of the late Stanford Lee Kendrick and the late Gay Adkins Kendrick.
He is survived by two sons, Duayne (Carrie) Kendrick of Roanoke and Scott (Lisa) Kendrick of Roanoke; three grandchildren, Haley Kendrick, Skylar Kendrick, and Grayson Kendrick; step-grandchildren, Jacob Jarrell and Alex Roberts; three brothers, Gem Kendrick, Mike (Pam) Kendrick, and Robert (Gayle) Kendrick; and a sister, Teresa (Roger) Cook.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Oliver Kendrick, Neal Kendrick, J.D. Kendrick, and Ewood Kendrick.
Graveside services will be conducted at Kendrick Family Cemetery on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11 a.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association
.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Kendrick family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 29, 2020.