Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter A. Wilson Jr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax
10565 MAIN ST
Fairfax, VA
Walter A. Wilson Jr.

August 19, 1935 - December 10, 2021

Walter A. Wilson Jr. passed away quietly in his home on December 10, 2021, with his wife of over 65 years, Dorothy Marie Riggan Wilson, and his daughter, Kelly D. Wilson of Falls Church (partner, Erik Dihle) by his side.

He was born in Salem, Virginia and grew up in Floyd, Virginia to Walter A. Wilson and Margaret Sweeney Wilson Hargrove, on August 19, 1935. After graduating Floyd High School in 1953, he moved to Fairfax City when it was still a Town where he managed Sweeney's Motel (at Fairfax Circle) for the last three decades it existed and was the owner/builder of Arnold's Commercial & Home Improvement for many decades. He spent many years coaching in the local Little League, Babe Ruth, and FPYC Basketball (1960s and 70s). He was also an avid GMU basketball fan, holding season tickets for many decades, and a daily visitor to the 29 Diner for years. He loved to travel and had visited all states in the U.S. except for Hawaii.

He is also survived by his son, Walter A. Wilson III ("Kize"), former Fairfax City Council, now of Fishersville (Allison Graves), and all of his siblings, Sam Wilson (Leah) of Fredericksburg, Peter Wilson of Gainesville/Culpeper, Paul Wilson (Lee) of Corvallis, Oregon, Pauline Wilson Eckels of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Lena Wilson Bussey of Floyd, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving friends at Demaine Funeral Home at 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, Va., on Thursday, December 16, 2021, between 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. with a graveside service immediately following on the hill behind the funeral home in the Fairfax City Cemetery.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax
10565 MAIN ST, Fairfax, VA
Dec
16
Graveside service
Fairfax City Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sincere sympathy for your loss of Walter. I would have come to see you at the visitation if I had known. Very sorry. Janice (Howell) Falcone
Janice Falcone
Friend
December 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Dot Kelly Kize and all of Uncle Walter's siblings. I'll be there in spirit on Thursday.
Bettina Hendrick
Family
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results