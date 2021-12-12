Walter A. Wilson Jr.



August 19, 1935 - December 10, 2021



Walter A. Wilson Jr. passed away quietly in his home on December 10, 2021, with his wife of over 65 years, Dorothy Marie Riggan Wilson, and his daughter, Kelly D. Wilson of Falls Church (partner, Erik Dihle) by his side.



He was born in Salem, Virginia and grew up in Floyd, Virginia to Walter A. Wilson and Margaret Sweeney Wilson Hargrove, on August 19, 1935. After graduating Floyd High School in 1953, he moved to Fairfax City when it was still a Town where he managed Sweeney's Motel (at Fairfax Circle) for the last three decades it existed and was the owner/builder of Arnold's Commercial & Home Improvement for many decades. He spent many years coaching in the local Little League, Babe Ruth, and FPYC Basketball (1960s and 70s). He was also an avid GMU basketball fan, holding season tickets for many decades, and a daily visitor to the 29 Diner for years. He loved to travel and had visited all states in the U.S. except for Hawaii.



He is also survived by his son, Walter A. Wilson III ("Kize"), former Fairfax City Council, now of Fishersville (Allison Graves), and all of his siblings, Sam Wilson (Leah) of Fredericksburg, Peter Wilson of Gainesville/Culpeper, Paul Wilson (Lee) of Corvallis, Oregon, Pauline Wilson Eckels of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Lena Wilson Bussey of Floyd, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will be receiving friends at Demaine Funeral Home at 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, Va., on Thursday, December 16, 2021, between 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. with a graveside service immediately following on the hill behind the funeral home in the Fairfax City Cemetery.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.