Wanda "Sue" Horton
December 19, 1944 - October 4, 2021
Wanda "Sue" Horton, 76, of Vinton, Virginia, went home to The Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.
Sue was born on December 19, 1944, to the late Ernest and Maggie Reaves. Also preceding her in death are her husband of 48 years, Robert "Larry" Horton Sr., and her siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Ricky Horton and wife, Tammy, Robert 'Robbie" Horton Jr. and wife, Joyce, and Rhonda Flowers and husband, Jay. Maw Maw also leaves behind five granddaughters and one grandson as well as seven great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters, Ashleigh Horton and daughters, Madilyn and Jayden; Amber Lavinder and husband, Joe, and sons, Joesiah, Kennedy, and Maverick; Kayla Mitchell and husband, Matt, and children, Ella and Eastyn; Kristen Flowers and fiancé, Daniel Highberger, and sons, Jeremy, Maison, and Dylan; Maggie Flowers and special friend, Blake Haldren; and Landen Horton and special friend, Joeli Martin. Also surviving are her brother, Ralph Reaves; her sister, Audrey Webb; and her dear friend, Elizabeth Becker.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2021.