Wanda "Sue" Horton
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Wanda "Sue" Horton

December 19, 1944 - October 4, 2021

Wanda "Sue" Horton, 76, of Vinton, Virginia, went home to The Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Sue was born on December 19, 1944, to the late Ernest and Maggie Reaves. Also preceding her in death are her husband of 48 years, Robert "Larry" Horton Sr., and her siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Ricky Horton and wife, Tammy, Robert 'Robbie" Horton Jr. and wife, Joyce, and Rhonda Flowers and husband, Jay. Maw Maw also leaves behind five granddaughters and one grandson as well as seven great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters, Ashleigh Horton and daughters, Madilyn and Jayden; Amber Lavinder and husband, Joe, and sons, Joesiah, Kennedy, and Maverick; Kayla Mitchell and husband, Matt, and children, Ella and Eastyn; Kristen Flowers and fiancé, Daniel Highberger, and sons, Jeremy, Maison, and Dylan; Maggie Flowers and special friend, Blake Haldren; and Landen Horton and special friend, Joeli Martin. Also surviving are her brother, Ralph Reaves; her sister, Audrey Webb; and her dear friend, Elizabeth Becker.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my most sincere condolences. I will always cherish Sue and Larry welcoming me into their home and family when I was a teenager (step-daughter to Debra Horton). I know you will all miss her.
Corrinna Durham Newbanks
Family
October 7, 2021
Josh & I are truly sorry for your loss. Prayers during this difficult time. Hugs & love coming your way.
Josh & Amanda Schoonover
Other
October 7, 2021
My condolences to the horton family. Hold on to your wonderful memories im sure your mom made plenty with you all. God bless you all. This is a very difficult time i know. Cathy briggs.
Cathy briggs
Work
October 6, 2021
