Wanda Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Wanda Jones

October 4, 2021

Wanda Jones, 67, of Christiansburg, passed away on October 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Preston Allen.

Wanda is survived by sisters, Libby Dickerson (Lonnie) and Anita Allen; children, Chrystal Long, Tabitha Hollins (Brent), Wendy Archer (Willie Hall), Mercedes Cunningham, and Dorian Jones; her mother, Juanita Allen; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as many special nieces and nephews.

How can we possibly sum up the life of such an amazing person in just a few lines? Our Momma was by far an angel on earth! She was loving and kind to everyone, even if they had done her wrong. She was a mother and grandmother to anyone that needed it. If you had the pleasure of knowing her, then you'd know what love felt like. It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye, until we meet again in heaven.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
She was an amazing lady! She gave our office masks to wear that she made herself. We will all miss her!!
Jenn
Work
October 8, 2021
