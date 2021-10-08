Menu
Wanda Ola Mae Tompkins
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Wanda Ola Mae Tompkins

April 10, 1943 - October 5, 2021

Wanda Ola Mae Tompkins, 78, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Wanda was born on Saturday, April 10, 1943, in Tennessee. Throughout her life, she spent many years working in retail for various department stores. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to spend time with her family, but it was no secret her grandkids were her pride and joy. If you didn't find her gardening, cooking, or searching for ceramics at antique shops, you could probably find her and Roger at a pig pickin' and enjoying live bluegrass music. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Roger Lee Woods and Floyd Tompkins; grandson, Justin woods; brothers, Charles, Jack, and Sonny Crosswhite; sister, Mildred Inman.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronald, Robert, Donald, and Richard (Debbie) Woods; sisters, Brenda Hill, and JoAnn Dockins; grandchildren, Roger, Richard, Keith, Josh, and Brandy Woods; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, London, Evelynn Rose, Taylor, Josh "Lil'Josh", and Wyatt.

Wanda's funeral service will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home's Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey and Son Funeral and Cremation Service
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Oct
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey and Son Funeral and Cremation Service
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Oct
11
Burial
Cedar Lawn Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We're so sorry to hear this, we didnt know untill we stumbled across this. I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the entire family. Wanda will be missed, she was a one of a kind firecracker full of Life !. We will donate to St Judes in her name. Love, John and Cindy
John and Cindy Tompkins
Family
March 4, 2022
