Wanda Ola Mae Tompkins
April 10, 1943 - October 5, 2021
Wanda Ola Mae Tompkins, 78, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Wanda was born on Saturday, April 10, 1943, in Tennessee. Throughout her life, she spent many years working in retail for various department stores. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to spend time with her family, but it was no secret her grandkids were her pride and joy. If you didn't find her gardening, cooking, or searching for ceramics at antique shops, you could probably find her and Roger at a pig pickin' and enjoying live bluegrass music. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Roger Lee Woods and Floyd Tompkins; grandson, Justin woods; brothers, Charles, Jack, and Sonny Crosswhite; sister, Mildred Inman.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronald, Robert, Donald, and Richard (Debbie) Woods; sisters, Brenda Hill, and JoAnn Dockins; grandchildren, Roger, Richard, Keith, Josh, and Brandy Woods; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, London, Evelynn Rose, Taylor, Josh "Lil'Josh", and Wyatt.
Wanda's funeral service will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home's Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her memory. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2021.